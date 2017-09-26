Public Input Sought to Steer the Future of Community Health

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is seeking input on local needs related to healthcare through its Community Health Needs Assessment Survey, accessible online through Oct. 24, 2017.

Available in English or Spanish, the survey takes only 15 minutes to complete — but the results will play an important role in steering the direction of resources. St. Mary’s County residents will be asked about their concerns regarding care, as well as services that could benefit citizens. Sharing of ideas and potential solutions are encouraged.

“Your input will help us learn more about what the community believes are the gaps and barriers in services and the factors most influencing the health of the community, and the role we can play in making those,” said Lori Werrell, director of Population and Community Health for MedStar St. Mary’s. “Hearing from a diverse group of individuals will be invaluable as we discuss ways to bring new opportunities to our communities.”

No personal information will be collected. Responses are requested by Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, with a final report publicly available on the MedStar Health website by June 30, 2018.

In addition, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be holding two community input sessions in the month of October 2017: Oct. 12 at 6 pm at the Lexington Park Library, Lexington Park, MD, and Oct. 18 at 6 pm at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville, MD. More details will be posted on the website linked above.

To take the survey, visit here or call Health Connections at 301-475-6019 to learn more.

