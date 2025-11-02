PTLT Has Hiking, Monitoring Volunteer Opportunities

The Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust is looking for volunteers to monitor properties in early 2026.

PTLT has conserved 7,011 acres of land in St. Mary’s County. After acquisition of the land easements, the work doesn’t stop. Each parcel requires annual inspections to ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement. It’s the heart of the program, and it requires the work of volunteer monitors.

The land trust has recently reinvigorated the monitoring program with the training of 20 new volunteers who’ve already begun inspecting some of the most beautiful properties Southern Maryland has to offer, according to the group’s recent newsletter.

PTLT would like to have properties monitored between January and March 2026.

Those currently monitoring properties, and are willing to continue, should confirm this, along with the name of the properties. Those interested in joining the volunteers should let the group know.

If you have any questions, reach out to Andria Hoffman, PTLT volunteer coordinator, or Abby Greenwell, PTLT executive director, at [email protected] or 240-298-7707.

Weed Warriors Start Another Winter Season

Another fall and winter?! ‘Tis the season. Time to grab your pruners, loppers, hand saws, or your favorite tool and join the Weed Warriors this winter season. PTLT meets from 9am to noon the first Saturday of every winter month at Myrtle Point Park. Get some fresh air and light exercise. Eye protection and work gloves recommended. Bottled water and snacks provided courtesy of The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. in Leonardtown.

Questions? [email protected] / 301-862-3421 or 301-247-3285