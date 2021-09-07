Protect Your Business Against Ransomware Attacks

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) recently hosted a roundtable discussion with Southern Maryland businesses and government officials to discuss the July 2 ransomware attack that impacted several technology systems in the region.

“I have long fought to prioritize digital modernization and cybersecurity in Congress,” he said. “Earlier this year, while Congress debated the American Rescue Plan, I fought to ensure this legislation included $1 billion for the Technology Modernization Fund. This important program, originally developed by my office in 2016, equips federal agencies with the funding and resources to modernize outdated equipment. The American Rescue Plan also set aside an additional $650 million to help us better assist and respond to cyberattacks.

The July 2 cyber attack was a serious reminder of how easy it is for businesses and even personal lives to fall victim to hackers, Mr. Hoyer said.

Below is a list of free resources and information to safeguard against ransomware attacks:

Federal Government Resources:

Federal Communications Commission

Cybersecurity Planning Tool helps businesses build a custom cybersecurity plan.

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Tips and links to other resources.

Department Homeland Security

DHS Cybersecurity Resources Roadmap for small and midsize businesses a very helpful guide to resources for small businesses.

CISA’s Cyber Essentials is a guide for small business leaders to increase understanding of how to start implementing organizational cybersecurity practices.

Cyber Resilience Review is a free, non-technical assessment to evaluate an organization’s operational resilience and cybersecurity practices. It can be self-conducted or an organization may request an on-site assessment by DHS cybersecurity professionals.

Cyber Hygiene Services and Cybersecurity Assessments offer scans and tests to help organizations reduce their threat exposure at no cost.

Supply Chain Risk Management Toolkit

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Monthly Bulletin distributes updates on webinars, workshops, publications, and best practices.

Stop.Think.Connect Campaign offers training, resources, and more to increase personal safety and security online.

Department of Defense

Project Spectrum is a DoD sponsored initiative to provide companies, institutions, and organizations with a comprehensive, cost-effective platform of cybersecurity information, resources, tools, and training.

Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Cybersecurity Framework offers guidelines and best practices to manage cybersecurity risk.

Small Business Cybersecurity Corner offers information, training links, toolkits, and more specifically relevant to small businesses.

National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence creates example solutions for cybersecurity challenges.

Small Business Administration

Training Events for small businesses.

Maryland Resources

Buy Maryland Cybersecurity Tax Credit for qualified MD companies to claim a tax credit of 50% of the net purchase price of cybersecurity technologies and services purchased from a Qualified Maryland Cybersecurity Seller.

Employer Security Clearance Costs Tax Credit to provide income tax credits for expenses related to qualified security clearance administrative expenses, including computer systems that are required to maintain federal security clearance.

Maryland Defense Cybersecurity Assistance Program provides funding and assistance for Defense Contractors to comply with cybersecurity standards.

Maryland Economic Adjustment Fund provides loans to upgrade and expand operations and technology.

