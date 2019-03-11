Program Puts Focus on Worksite Wellness

The St. Mary’s County Health Department will be sharing the benefits of local businesses planning at worksite wellness program during an event on Thursday, May 16, 2019. The event is being publicized by the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

The event will be held from 10 am to noon at the health department at 21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown.

During the event, business representatives can learn the basics about worksite wellness, like what the research says about the importance of these programs, how they can get organizational support, why they should join Healthiest Maryland Businesses, and more.

Business representatives can also network with other businesses and find out what works and what doesn’t in their particular organizations.

Businesses that register for this event should be located in Maryland and be interested in learning more about worksite wellness and the impact it can have on staff.

When businesses create worksite wellness programs and join the Healthiest Maryland Businesses network, they are taking the first step toward creating an environment that supports healthy employees, which are an economic driver of every business’ fiscal health. A healthy business is one that thrives because it has an employee health management strategy. A wellness program ensures that everyone wins because employees and their families are healthier, and companies spend less on health care costs and absenteeism.

Creating a worksite wellness program and joining Healthiest Maryland Businesses has a number of benefits. Member businesses can consult with certified worksite wellness personnel; they have access to the Healthiest Maryland Businesses e-newsletter; they can take advantage of educational training events and forums; and much more. Businesses get technical assistance on implementing policies and programs and a direct connection to evidence-based workplace wellness resources. It even includes free advertising in the e-newsletter.

Find out more at the May event.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.