Professor Siciliano to Address College Graduates

College of Southern Maryland will recognize 527 candidates receiving at total of 837 certificates and degrees during its 60th Spring Commencement ceremonies Friday, May 17, at the La Plata Campus. The college’s professor of English, communication, and languages Dr. Richard Siciliano, who has earned the amazing distinction of working at the college for 50 years – longer than anyone in CSM history – will give the keynote addresses.

There will be two ceremonies for this year’s spring commencement. The first, at 10 am, will honor students receiving certificates, associate of arts degrees, and associate of arts in teaching degrees. The second, at 3 pm, will honor students who are receiving associate of science degrees, associate of applied science degrees, associate of science in engineering degrees, and workforce development certificates. Both ceremonies will be at the Physical Education Center, or PE, Building, at 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata.

As the longest-serving employee of the college, Dr. Siciliano was hired when the La Plata Campus opened in 1968. A Fulbright-Hayes Scholar, Dr. Siciliano has worked in positions that range from academia to admissions and personnel, community relations, and publications. He has been acting chair of the English and Speech Department, registrar/director of admissions, director of student personnel services and records, Faculty Senate Executive Board member and Faculty Senate vice chair and chair. In 1996, he received the Faculty Excellence Award. At four classes a day, four days a week, 52 weeks a year, for 50 years, and an average roster of 18 students per class, he has taught nearly 750,000 CSM learners during the course of his career.

A fierce advocate for community college education, he is active with the Maryland Association of Faculties for the Advancement of Community College Teaching. He has served on the Faculty Advisory Council of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, after first being elected to the council in 1994, and is a past chair.

Dr. Siciliano and his wife Lee share their time between Waldorf and Heathsville, VA, where he works with the Tidewater Oyster Gardeners Association and raises oysters to help clean the Chesapeake Bay. He is also vice president of the Southern Maryland Civil War Round Table.

Commencement details

Tickets are required to attend the ceremonies and have been given to students.

Because of commencement activities, the PE Building at the La Plata Campus will be closed for fitness and aquatics activities that day.

CSM staff will be conducting a bag check at the commencement ceremonies. Attendees may prefer to leave large bags, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags in vehicles or at home, as these will be subject to the bag check process at the door.

Also, note that CSM is a smoke-free campus. All tobacco and vapor-producing products are prohibited everywhere on campus property, including all parking lots and in personal vehicles.

Photos from the ceremony will be posted online. Keep up with graduation photos and posts during the day by following the hashtag #CSMGrad19 on social media.

