Preservation MD to Host Pop-Up Open House in Leonardtown

Join Preservation Maryland from 10am to 3pm Wednesday, November 15, for its final 2023 Pop-Up Field Office at the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown.

Preservation Maryland staff will be on hand to serve as a resource on community preservation issues, discuss grant and tax credit opportunities, and share information about programming. Additionally, ahead of the 250th anniversary of America’s Independence in 2026, the group is looking to capture Marylanders’ stories and history they feel should be elevated in the upcoming commemoration.

The open house-style event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required but appreciated; use this link to let them know you’ll be stopping by.

The Pop-Up Field Office is co-hosted with St. Mary’s County Historical Society and St. Mary’s County Museums Division.

The St. Mary’s County Historical Society is the repository of a unique collection of Maryland memorabilia and museum pieces displayed on the first floor of Tudor Hall and in the Old Jail Museum at 41625 Courthouse Drive in Leonardtown. The 18th-century Tudor Hall also serves as headquarters of the society and houses the Historical Society’s Research Center.

To learn more about the St. Mary’s Historical Society, visit its Leader member page.