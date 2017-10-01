Power Plant Siren Test Monday, Oct. 2

Posted on Sunday, October 1, 2017

Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens to be Tested

There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Dorchester counties on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at noon. The test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

Emergency Alert System stations include:

• WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park • WYRX 97.7 FM Lexington Park • WTOP 103.5 FM Frederick, D.C. • WKIK 1560 AM La Plata • WKIK 102.9 FM California • WPRS 104.1 FM La Plata • WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville • WNNT 100.9 FM Warsaw • WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke • WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge • WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge • WCEI 96.7 FM Easton • WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock • WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference when seconds count. To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared and Being Informed visit: Calvert County Emergency Managment; Dorchester Emergency Management, or Prepare St. Mary’s websites to learn more.