Point in Time Homeless Survey Set to Begin

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Southern Maryland Local Homelessness Coalition staff and volunteers will conduct Point in Time surveys and distribute incentives and resource materials to unsheltered adults, children, and veterans in the community from January 25 through February 1.

If you or someone you know is homeless during this time, contact the appropriate county. The numbers are listed below.