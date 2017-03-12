CSM Play Focuses on ‘Iraqi Psyche’

The latest College of Southern Maryland play presentation of “9 Parts of Desire” serves to focus on the Iraqi psyche.

The CSM Cause Theatre, in its final presentation of this academic year, will present “9 Parts of Desire,” a play by Heather Raffo. The play will be performed three times from March 16 through 18 at the La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts (FA) Center theater.

This topical play examines the Iraqi mindset through the eyes of nine Iraqi women.

“I intended to write a piece about the Iraqi psyche, something that would inform and enlighten the images we see on TV,” Ms. Raffo said. “However, the play is equally about the American psyche. It is a dialogue between East and West. … The material I gathered came from hours of gaining the trust of Iraqi women.”

After getting to know these women, Raffo created composites of them to serve as the voices in her play. “I consider all the women in my play to be dramatized characters in a poetic story,” she said.

The CSM production is directed by Keith Hight, coordinator for theater and dance and associate professor at CSM. The cast includes Sabrina Martin of Waldorf as Layla, Reva Taylor of Waldorf as Umm Ghada, Vicki Powalsz of California as The American, Lynne O’Merra of Waldorf as Dr., Ciara Levins of Port Tobacco as Amal, Sarah Slack of Leonardtown as the girl, Maecy Richardson of Washington, DC, as Mulaya, Emily Roell of Leonardtown as Nanna, and Valarie Green of La Plata as Huda.

CSM Cause Theatre productions are intended to provoke thought and discussion and challenge the audience to consider different perspectives. Due to mature content and subject matter, this production may not be suitable for all audiences. This CSM production is being produced by special arrangement with the playwright.

Shows are scheduled for 7:30 pm March 16; 8 pm March 17; and 2 pm March 18. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information on the arts at CSM, click here.

CSM’s campuses are accessible to patrons with disabilities. Audio description for the visually impaired and sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired are available with a minimum two week advanced notice. Those interested in these services should contact the academic support/ADA coordinator at 301-934-7614.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.