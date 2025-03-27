Phelan Sworn In as New NavSec

John Phelan is sworn in as the 79th secretary of the Navy by Jon Harrison, chief of staff of the Department of the Navy, on March 25, 2025. Phelan took the oath of office at the National Archives following his US Senate confirmation. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso via dvids)

Businessman John Phelan was confirmed to serve as the next secretary of the US Navy, reports Navy Times. Phelan is the seventh non-veteran to serve in the role in the past 70 years. He is the founder of the private investment firm Rugger Management LLC.

DefSec Pete Hegseth terminated more than $580 million in Defense Department contracts, reports The Hill. Some of the slashed grants include those that fund research efforts and other activities in areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion and related social programs, climate change, social science, COVID-19 pandemic response, and other areas “not aligned” with DoD priorities.

Hegseth and other top Trump administration officials allegedly discussed the details of a highly sensitive operation to bomb Houthi targets in Yemen in a group chat earlier this month, reports CBS News via MSN. The group chat on the encrypted commercial messaging app Signal inadvertently included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor in chief of The Atlantic. The administration is facing criticism over its handling of sensitive information on foreign policy, with the texting mishap raising concerns among national security experts, reports NPR.

On Tuesday, Hegseth and other White House employees denied the accusations that military secrets and classified information were shared outside of secure channels, reports Military Times. The BBC explains what actually is Signal — and how secure or otherwise were the senior politicians’ communications on it?

The National Security Agency had warned of vulnerabilities in the Signal app a month before Houthi strike chat, reports CBS News. A bulletin was sent to NSA employees in February 2025 with the warning.

US Navy and Marine Corps personnel can operate personal social media accounts, so long as they don’t imply their opinions are those of the Defense Department, reports Marine Corps Times. Navy released an administrative order earlier this month, reminding sailors and Marines of the service’s social media guidelines.

Pentagon officials are investigating what they say are leaks of national security information, reports Federal News Network. DoD personnel could face polygraphs in the latest such inquiry by the Trump administration. Hegseth said Friday that there had been “recent unauthorized disclosures” of such information but provided no details about alleged leaks. The Justice Department has announced an investigation into “the selective leak of inaccurate, but nevertheless classified, information” from intelligence agencies about Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang whose members in the US are being targeted for deportation.

DoD is reviewing content that it had recently removed from public military media platforms as part of a broader effort to align with new leadership directives to phase out diversity, equity, and inclusion programming, reports Tampa Free Press on MSN. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell Parnell acknowledged that the mass removal process may have gone too far in some cases.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Wednesday afternoon that four US soldiers who went missing while training in Lithuania have died, reports Army Times. The soldiers, part of the Army’s 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were involved in a training accident. No other details were provided.

The US Air Force has begun setting up its first five Deployable Combat Wings, and the service is seeking volunteers to join these units, reports Air & Spaces Forces Magazine. There are assignment opportunities for certain career fields within the five new wings. Officers have until April 2 to apply. Enlisted members will be able to volunteer from April 4 to May 14.

Congress has earmarked $40 million for the US Space Force for commercial surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking services in the recently passed fiscal 2025 continuing resolution spending bill, reports Space News.

Paychecks for some Veterans Affairs employees owed extra compensation will be shortchanged this week because of ongoing issues with payroll processing systems at the department, reports Military Times. Sources in the department said outages and slowdowns have disrupted the system since late last week.

Michael Kratsios has been confirmed by the US Senate to lead the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, reports The Hill. Kratsios served as Trump’s chief technology officer during his first term. During Kratsios’ confirmation hearing he said it was paramount for the US to continue being the world leader in emerging technologies and showed backing for federal funding for research and development.

US troops deployed to the southern border will be using Strykers and other tactical military vehicles for patrols, reports Task & Purpose. Strykers are eight-wheeled vehicles that can carry up to 11 people and reach a top speed of 60mph, according to the Army.

The US Northern Command announced last weekend that it will deploy another Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the USS Spruance, near the southern border as part of its border security operations, reports Washington Examiner on MSN. The USS Gravely destroyer was also making its way to the Texas Coast from the Middle East to join the operation, reports Texas Standard.

The Naval Air Systems Command’s Leadership Development and Journey Leadership Development programs celebrated more than 200 graduates last week at NAS Pax River, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. The event highlighted the command’s commitment to cultivating leadership skills among its civilian and military workforce to support the Navy’s mission.

The new National Medal of Honor Museum opened its doors to the public in Arlington, TX, reports Army Times. The 100,000-square-foot museum contains exhibits such as “More Than a Medal,” which explores the “ordinary lives” of medal recipients and an interactive display featuring interviews with the 61 Medal of Honor recipients living today.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Institute of Politics released the results of its latest poll on Tuesday, Maryland Day. The poll asked Marylanders what they like best about the state. Nearly a quarter said the state’s natural beauty, climate, and weather, and related opportunities for outdoor recreation were their favorite things. Another 15% said the state’s geography and geographic diversity were their favorite. Fourteen percent noted the food and culinary experiences as their favorite.

Washington’s famed cherry blossom trees are making their way toward peak bloom in DC this weekend, reports WTOP News. The National Park Service projects the cherry trees will likely be looking their best from March 28 to 31. But visitors can skip the trip to DC. Blossom lovers can stay closer to home and celebrate the arrival of spring at the 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival at Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park, reports The BayNet. The family-friendly event will take place from noon to 4pm Saturday, March 29.

Lexington Park legend, handed down from aviator fathers and grandfathers who claim they were there, says the cherry trees were dispersed among the military bases and bore a relationship to the cherry trees from Japan planted around the DC Tidal Basin, the Lexington Park Leader reported in April 2017. The trees were planted in the 1960s along the roads of Lexington Manor, a subdivision of rental homes built two decades before by the Navy as World War II fueled the population boon created by the new Navy base at Patuxent River.

