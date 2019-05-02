Pfeiff Named Auxilian of the Year

Mary Pfeiff was named 2019 Auxilian of the Year for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at the auxiliary’s annual spring luncheon. Pictured, from left, are Casey Page Pfeiff; Karen Pfeiff; Rich Pfeiff; Mary; Dawn Yeitrakis, MS, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, CEN, vice president and chief nursing officer of MedStar St. Mary’s; Karen Mudd; and Joe Mudd.

Mary Pfeiff has received a great honor for her volunteer work at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown. The dedicated worker has been chosen as the 2019 Auxilian of the Year by the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary.

It was a simple suggestion by a good friend that led Ms. Pfeiff to start volunteering with the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary. The friend thought Ms. Pfeiff and the hospital auxiliary would be a great fit. Now, it’s her hard work and dedication to the hospital that have led her to be chosen as the 2019 Auxilian of the Year.

Ms. Pfeiff was honored with the Fayrene Mattingly Award on April 12 at the auxiliary’s annual spring luncheon.

Fellow auxiliary members, who nominated Ms. Pfeiff for the award, used a number of positive adjectives to describe Ms. Pfeiff at the luncheon: dedicated, dependable, loyal, and lovely were all on the list. Ms. Pfeiff is a familiar face behind the cash register in the hospital’s Gift Shop and has been a faithful supporter of the auxiliary’s bazaars, golf tournaments, the $6 Sale, and bake sales.

The Fayrene Mattingly Auxilian of the Year Award was first created in 2005 to honor Ms. Mattingly, a longtime volunteer at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. It is presented to one auxilian each spring.

First established in 1916, the auxiliary has funded more than $4 million in hospital improvements during the last century. Recently, members of the auxiliary approved funding for 13 new rocking chairs for the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center and contributed $100,000 toward the complete renovation of the hospital’s dining rooms, now known as The Blue Heron Café, which opened to the public and hospital associates in March.

