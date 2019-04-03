MedStar Hospital Unveils New Dining Area

Visitors to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown will notice a change in the hospital’s dining area. After undergoing a significant transformation over a year and a half, the new Blue Heron Café has officially opened at the hospital.

“Though the renovation was time-consuming, we are thrilled to open the Blue Heron Café,” said Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating officer and chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience during this process. We hope the modern dining area will be enjoyed by many: our patients, visitors, and their families, as well as our hardworking associates and physicians.”

Formerly known as the Café at Buena Vista, the remodeled Blue Heron Café is enlarged from the hospital’s previous dining space.

Its new name and theme pay homage to the county’s maritime history and wetland residents. New features of the café include state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, premium tables and seating, and the ability to separate the space into two meeting rooms, as needed.

The project was almost entirely funded by donations from associates, the medical staff, the hospital auxiliary, the hospital foundation, MedStar Health, and the Leonardtown Rotary Club, as well as members of the community.

A custom art wall inside the café acknowledges these contributions. Those who donated to the project were invited to tour the new café at a special reception held March 19 before its official opening the next morning.

“This renovation would not have been possible without so many people generously contributing to the renovation of the Blue Heron Café,” said Holly Meyer, director of marketing, public relations, and philanthropy. “As a community hospital, it’s amazing to receive such support for this well-loved, well-utilized area of MedStar St. Mary’s. We are very grateful and excited that it’s now complete, and we’re ready to welcome everyone to this tranquil, new space.”

