Peace Poster Contest Winners Announced

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Lions Club has announced the winners of the first-round competition for the Lions Clubs International 2021-2022 Peace Poster Contest. An artists’ reception was held November 20.

The winners were:

Emma J. • 7th Grade, King’s Christian Academy

Grace K. • 7th Grade, King’s Christian Academy

Grace S. • 8th Grade, King’s Christian Academy

Samantha R. • 6th Grade, St. John’s School

Grace R. • 7th Grade, Father Andrew White School

Lillie T. • 8th Grade, Margaret Brent Middle School

Tyler T. • 6th Grade, Leonardtown Middle School

The student artists were challenged to pictorially interpret this year’s theme “We Are All Connected” without using any wording, letters, or numbers. Their winning posters will be forwarded to the next level of competition where they will compete with students from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince Georges, and St. Mary’s Counties, as well as the District of Columbia.

“We want to thank all of our participant artists and their teachers, parents, and guardians who helped make this happen! We were thrilled to have received so many submissions. You all rock!” members of the Lexington Park Lions Club said.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org