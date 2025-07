Pax to Close Outbound Gate 2 Traffic During Morning Rush

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 24, 2025

Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Gate 2 will close its outbound lane during morning rush (5am to 9am) until further notice beginning July 25, 2025, in the interest of sentry safety.

Gate 2 outbound will be coned off directing traffic down Mandt Road leading to Gate 1 during morning rush.

Gate 1 outbound will be open 24/7.

Gate 3 will open to outbound traffic from 6am to 9am.