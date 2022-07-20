Pax Shoreline Gets $2.7M

Conservation efforts in the Chesapeake Bay area focus, in part, on ensuring continued use of the Atlantic Test Ranges by the Navy at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, MD. Rough outlines of those test ranges are highlighted in green. (NASA photo)

DoD has awarded $31.6 million for nine environmental restoration projects spread across 13 military installations. NAS Patuxent River expects $2.7 million from the 2022 REPI Challenge Package to mitigate rising sea levels and accelerating shoreline erosion threatening aircraft testing and training, according to the Department of Defense announcement. The Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program aims to preserve compatible land uses near military properties with local partnership funding. The Pax project was nominated by the Southern Maryland Resource and Conservation Board and received a $15,000 partner contribution.

The new Air Force One will officially deliver two to three years late, reports Breaking Defense. So far, Boeing has lost $1.1 billion dollars on its original $3.9 billion fixed-price development contract for the VC-25B.

Lockheed Martin Corp lowered its 2022 revenue and earnings-per-share targets on Tuesday after F-35 fighter jet sales fell. Quarterly sales at Lockheed’s largest unit, Aeronautics, which makes the F-35, fell 12% to $5.8 billion, reports Reuters. Three months ago, Lockheed gave guidance for full-year earnings per share of $26.70 but on Tuesday cut its target 19% to $21.55 as it lowered its sales outlook 1.1% from $66 billion to $65.25 billion. Lockheed maintained its expectations for business segment operating profit.

A survey of active-duty military, veterans, and spouses raises serious questions about the future of the all-volunteer force, reports Military Times. Shannon Razsadin, president and executive director of the Military Family Advisory Network said, “At the end of the day, families are having a hard time making ends meet, and that’s affecting their overall well-being. We see the connection between well-being and loneliness, well-being and housing, well-being and food security. When you layer that on top of the fact that fewer people are likely to recommend military service, it paints a very clear picture of concern related to the future of the all-volunteer force.”

The House’s approved $840 billion version of the National Defense Authorization Act for FY23 is packed with quality-of-life improvements — such as troop pay bumps, child care, and health concerns — to combat the high costs of living, elevated suicide rates, and additional stressors taking a toll on service members and their families, reports Military Times.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) and Ranking Member Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) announced Monday they had filed the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The Senate bill totals $857.46 billion in FY23 for national defense and would authorize $817.15 billion for the DoD and $29.71 billion for national security programs within the Department of Energy.

CNN reports Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has ordered a comprehensive review of US military interactions with Chinese forces over the past five years as concern about Beijing’s assertive behavior in the Indo-Pacific region increases. The review, with attention to Chinese aircraft or ships operating too close to US military assets, seeks to reveal any changes in patterns of Chinese military activity.

Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, launched a series of high-profile appearances in DC this week, starting with SecState Antony Blinken and to include US first lady Jill Biden, reports AP.

The new 988 suicide prevention hotline went into operation this past weekend, giving vets, troops, and everyone an easier option for emergency care, reports Military Times. The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline isn’t aimed specifically at veterans, but advocates are hopeful the resource will provide an easier venue for veterans and military members facing mental health emergencies. “The new shorter number directly addresses the need for ease of access and clarity in times of crisis, both for veterans and nonveterans alike,” said Dr. Tamara Campbell, acting executive director for the Veterans’ Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

L3Harris and Northrop have been picked for the $1.3 billion hypersonics tracking satellite project, reports C4ISRNET. The contract seeks multimillion-dollar satellites that help detect, identify, and target missiles and other cutting-edge threats, including hypersonics. The Space Development Agency announced on July 18 that each company will produce 14 prototype satellites for the Tranche 1 Tracking Layer, a key component of the National Defense Space Architecture, which will consist of hundreds of satellites operating primarily in low-Earth orbit.

Aviation Week was snapping photos as aircraft arrived for the 2022 Farnborough Air Show, which began Monday, and had the weekend arrivals touching down on scorched tarmac amid record-breaking heat.

Delta Air Lines jump-started the airshow with an order for 100 Boeing 737-10s, plus 30 options, and interior upgrade work on 29 737-900ERs, reports Aviation Week. Delta had been the only US major airline to have not ordered the MAX, this strong confidence order restores its relationship with Boeing.

A recent launch of a hypersonic missile from a Marine Corps logistics truck marked a breakthrough for the military’s ability to strike faraway targets on the move, reports Stars and Stripes. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s test in New Mexico last week was part of Operational Fires, which aims to integrate technologies so sophisticated missiles can be fired from trucks routinely driven by Marines and soldiers.

The Air Force is considering removing a co-pilot from Boeing KC-46 tanker crews, reports Air Force Times. The amendment under consideration would allow just two crew members onboard the tankers during dangerous missions. A typical tanker sortie involves a pilot, a co-pilot and a boom operator. A loadmaster may join them for cargo missions, or nurses and medical technicians for aeromedical evacuations.

Troops’ use of TikTok may be a national security threat, an FCC commissioner says, reports Military Times. TikTok is owned by the Beijing-based ByteDance, said Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission. He’s concerned about the amount of non-public sensitive data Americans upload that could be flowing into the hands of the Chinese government.

The Army announced on July 15, 2022, its establishment of an independent prosecutor office to investigate sexual harassment and assault, as was required in the FY21 NDAA, reports USNI. The Army also implemented a “safe-to-report” policy, which shields sexual assault victims from discipline for minor misconduct — such as underage drinking — that may emerge as part of an investigation into the assault. Congress mandated the services adopt such policies in the fiscal 2021 defense bill. The Army’s independent prosecutor’s office will report to ArmySec Christine Wormuth, according to a general order made public.

Two New York residents are charged with funneling Chinese investor money to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign, reports Reuters. They were charged with illegally using funds from Chinese and Singaporean investors to donate $600,000 to Trump’s re-election campaign in 2017. The scheme was part of an effort by Sherry Li and Lianbo Wang to showcase political connections as they sought funds to build a China-themed park in upstate New York, prosecutors said, adding that they raised $27 million in investments, but never completed the project.

LT Amanda Lee will be the first female demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, reports USNI. Lee is among six officers who will join the Blue Angels for its 2023 show season, the demo squadron announced via Facebook. Lee is currently assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, who fly F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornets, what the Blue Angels currently fly.

Women make up less than 30% of the government’s STEM workforce, reports FCW.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci says he will retire from government post by the end of President Joe Biden’s term, reports The Washington Post.

Contracts:

CYONE, Aberdeen, Maryland, was awarded a $23,492,705 firm-fixed-price contract for a software-only solution to meet the Support to Targeting interoperability, security, training, usability and data-management capabilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2027. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W56KGY-22-D-0006).

