Pax River Gate 2 Closed: Oct. 6 -13, 2020

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, October 5, 2020 · Leave a Comment

NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 2 will close to all traffic at 9 am October 6, 2020, and reopen October 13, 2020 at 5 am.

Drivers should use NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1 during these dates.

NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 3 remains closed.

Visitors requiring Pass and ID services may still access the Gate 2 Pass and ID Office during this period.

Large vehicles, such as tractor trailers, should use the Frank Knox Building parking lot behind the Pass and ID Office for Pass and ID access. For questions regarding base access and Pass and ID Office services, visitors can call the Gate 2 Pass and ID office directly at 301-342-3231 Monday through Friday from 6:30 am to 2 pm.