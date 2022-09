Pax Reopens Lanes @ Gates 1 & 2

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, September 18, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Beginning Monday, September 19, 2022, Pax River is reopening additional inbound lanes to vehicle traffic at Gates 1 and 2.

Gate 3 will be open for inbound and outbound traffic from 6-9 am.

For more information on NAS Patuxent River, visit www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver, www.twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO, and https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Patuxent-River/ .