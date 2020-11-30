Pax Partnership Seeks Donations for St. Mary’s Caring
The Patuxent Partnership is collecting donations (food items and monetary donations) for the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.
TPP invites those interested to contribute to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen. The Pax Partnership has provided a list of items needed by the soup kitchen. For convenience, items can be dropped off at TPP’s office or directly at the soup kitchen.
Donations are requested by Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Following are items on the wish list:
For bagged lunches:
- Assorted chips
- Fruit snacks/cups
- Pudding cups
- Boxed drinks
- Ziplock baggies, sandwich size
For Feed the Family grocery boxes:
- Cereal
- Canned tuna
- Tuna Helper
- Dried pinto beans
- Canned chicken
- Flavored noodle packets
- Pepperoni
- Fresh apples, pears, and oranges
Soup kitchen needs:
- Fresh produce – lettuce, tomatoes, bagged spinach, kale
- Real butter
- Margarine tubs
- Lysol wipes
Christmas Cheer List
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen would like to make the holidays a little more cheerful for families who have been struggling to make ends meet this year. The items listed below will be included in the Christmas delivery of food boxes that are distributed weekly to families referred to us from St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the Department of Social Services, churches, and other nonprofits.
- Hot chocolate packets
- Graham crackers
- Oranges
- Apples
- Instant oatmeal packets
- Betty Crocker or Pillsbury cookie mixes
- Prepared icing tubes for cookie decorating
- Candy canes
- Coloring books with crayons
- Dollar store stocking stuffers
No contact drop-offs can be made at:
The Patuxent Partnership office, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653
Monday through Thursday between 8:30 am-4 pm
Deposit items in box outside our office door
St. Mary’s Caring, 20850 Langley R0ad, Lexington Park, MD 20653
Monday through Saturday between 8:30 am and 1 pm
Deposit items in bin at front door of the soup kitchen
Want to make a monetary donation? Make checks payable to “St. Mary’s Caring” and mail them to St. Mary’s Caring, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653
About The Patuxent Partnership
The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.
