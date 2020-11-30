Pax Partnership Seeks Donations for St. Mary’s Caring

The Patuxent Partnership is collecting donations (food items and monetary donations) for the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen.

TPP invites those interested to contribute to St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen. The Pax Partnership has provided a list of items needed by the soup kitchen. For convenience, items can be dropped off at TPP’s office or directly at the soup kitchen.

Donations are requested by Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Following are items on the wish list:

For bagged lunches:

Assorted chips

Fruit snacks/cups

Pudding cups

Boxed drinks

Ziplock baggies, sandwich size

For Feed the Family grocery boxes:

Cereal

Canned tuna

Tuna Helper

Dried pinto beans

Canned chicken

Flavored noodle packets

Pepperoni

Fresh apples, pears, and oranges

Soup kitchen needs:

Fresh produce – lettuce, tomatoes, bagged spinach, kale

Real butter

Margarine tubs

Lysol wipes

Christmas Cheer List

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen would like to make the holidays a little more cheerful for families who have been struggling to make ends meet this year. The items listed below will be included in the Christmas delivery of food boxes that are distributed weekly to families referred to us from St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the Department of Social Services, churches, and other nonprofits.

Hot chocolate packets

Graham crackers

Oranges

Apples

Instant oatmeal packets

Betty Crocker or Pillsbury cookie mixes

Prepared icing tubes for cookie decorating

Candy canes

Coloring books with crayons

Dollar store stocking stuffers

No contact drop-offs can be made at:

The Patuxent Partnership office, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Monday through Thursday between 8:30 am-4 pm

Deposit items in box outside our office door

St. Mary’s Caring, 20850 Langley R0ad, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Monday through Saturday between 8:30 am and 1 pm

Deposit items in bin at front door of the soup kitchen

Want to make a monetary donation? Make checks payable to “St. Mary’s Caring” and mail them to St. Mary’s Caring, P.O. Box 144, Lexington Park, MD 20653

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.