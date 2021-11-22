Pax Partnership Honored for Work With Apprenticeships

The Patuxent Partnership was honored for its contributions to apprenticeships in Maryland.

TPP received the inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for Outstanding Youth Apprenticeships. The award was given at the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council meeting November 16.

“On behalf of the Maryland Department of Labor, it is my true pleasure to let you know that your organization has been selected to receive an Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for your outstanding contributions to apprenticeship in our State,” writes Erin Roth, MPP, deputy assistant secretary of the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning. “Again, thank you for your meaningful contributions, and congratulations to your organization on being an inaugural recipient of Maryland’s National Apprenticeship Week awards.”

About TechJobs Rule

TJR is an innovative apprentice program that allows education to “go to work.” TJR is designed to fill the current workforce shortage of skilled artisans and technicians in STEM and manufacturing fields.

The program is a partnership between the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools, The Patuxent Partnership, and the Strategic Education Office of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. TJR matches talented high school students who are interested in STEM and manufacturing fields, with paid apprenticeship opportunities in industry and government, complementing their academic studies.

Launched as a pilot program in May 2019, the 2021-2022 school year has 20 students participating at 14 companies.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

In the photograph above:

The Inaugural National Apprenticeship Week 2021 award for outstanding contributions to apprenticeship in Maryland was presented earlier this month. From left to right are Chris Maclarion, director of apprenticeships at the Maryland Department of Labor; Deputy Secretary Maryland of Labor David McGlone; MaryKay Myers, finance director of The Patuxent Partnership; Bonnie Kelly, vocational support/AMP coordinator at the Forrest Career and Technology Center; and Brian Cavey, chairman of the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Council.