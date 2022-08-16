August 16, 2022

Pax Habitat ReStore Immediate Opening

Posted by on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

Pax Habitat

Patuxent Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lexington Park, MD, has an immediate opening for a Warehouse Coordinator.

This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Only persons with a valid and clean driver’s license will be considered. Driver’s license and background checks will be conducted.

This position requires the physical ability to sit, walk, and/or stand for prolonged periods of time. Must have the ability to safely lift at least 50 to 100 pounds on a regular and frequent basis.

Interested applicants should email their resume to [email protected] or fax 301-863-2994. No phone calls, please.

