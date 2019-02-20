Panel Highlights Accelerated Acquisition

Accelerated Acquisition for defense contractors is the topic of a panel event on March 13, hosted by Sabre Systems and The Patuxent Partnership.

The event, titled “Speed in Acquisition and Contracting,” will be offered from 5 to 7 pm at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum’s Flight Technology Hall at 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, Md.

The keynote speaker and moderator for the event is Bill Bray, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation. Meeting warfighter need is all about speed! Mr. Bray will talk about the importance of accelerated acquisition and rapid contracting to mission readiness and the warfighter.

Panelists for the event include Jeff Guarnero, Deputy Department Head AIR 2.5, Contracts; Gary Kurtz, SES, Assistant Commander for Acquisition, NAVAIR Program Management Competency; Michael Stewart, SES, Deputy Director for Integrated Warfare; Leslie Taylor, SES, Deputy Assistant Commander for Test and Evaluation, NAVAIR and Executive Director, NAWCAD.

The Patuxent Partnership is publicizing the event, which will inform contractors on ways to accelerate the acquisition and contracting process.

Registration for the vent is $15 if paid before noon Tuesday, March 12. Participants can pay online by credit card or by cash or check to sent to: The Patuxent Partnership, 22335 Exploration Drive, Suite 1035, Lexington Park, MD 20653

If payment is not received by noon March 12, registration will cost $25 per person. TPP does not provide refunds for canceled registrations. Proceeds from the registration price, after expenses, go toward the Association of Naval Aviation Squadron No. 18 scholarship fund, and other STEM programs and initiatives throughout Southern Maryland.

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to two continuous learning points.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

