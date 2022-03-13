PA, WV Area Noise Advisory March 14-30

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 13, 2022

Naval Air Station Patuxent River is alerting residents of the Letterkenny, PA, and Berkeley Springs, WV, area that nighttime flights are scheduled to take place in the vicinity of those communities from March 14 – March 30.

In an effort to lessen the disturbance of these missions, the base has instructed pilots to fly the lowest altitude portion of their flights prior to midnight, when possible.

These missions are crucial to our national security.

Residents are reminded there are a multitude of factors that could shift the scheduling and execution of these flights, which are always conducted in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration and US Navy regulations.

For more information, call the Pax River toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.