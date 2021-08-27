Overdose Awareness Event Planned

Every day, lives are being changed and lost to overdose. Overdose does not discriminate. It could be you or someone you love, a friend, colleague, or your neighbor.

This year, on International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, St. Mary’s County needs your support.

Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose and remember those lost to this tragedy. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives.

Come join the St. Mary’s County Health Department, Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center of Walden, and St. Mary’s Goes Purple to understand how this affects each one of us. Join them to remember the community members and loved ones lost. Join to make a difference.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

4 – 6 pm

St. Mary’s County Health Department Harm Reduction Program Office

46037 Signature Lane, Lexington Park, MD

There will be:

Recovery-related & family support resources

Self-care stations

Overdose response training

Circle of strength for sharing thoughts related to the day

Music and refreshments

For more information, contact Laura Stewart Webb at 240-808-1875, lwebb@pyramidwalden.com, or firstrecoverysomd.com.