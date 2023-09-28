Out of the Darkness Walk Oct. 15

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 28, 2023 · Leave a Comment

There is still time to register for the Out of the Darkness Southern Maryland Walk on October 15 in Historic St. Mary’s City. Volunteers and sponsors also are being sought.

The Out of the Darkness community walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those people we love and care about.

Check-in for the walk will begin at 9am; the walk will begin at 10am. Walkers may register here.

Greg Reuss is the walk chairman. He may be reached at 301-247-9089 or [email protected].

Interested volunteers may sign up for the walk here.

Learn more about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention here.