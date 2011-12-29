Open Up Nicolet Park

by Viki Volk

Build the second entrance to Nicolet Park. Build it now. Traffic deters crime. It is as simple as that.

Land planners and law officers have long understood that opening up dead-end neighborhoods to increased traffic can reduce crime. Not the least of the reason is that the frequency of police patrols can be increased. But increasing general traffic of any kind deters crime. Out-of-the-way spots are just that – off the beaten track, out of sight out of mind, places to do things you don’t want witnessed.

Capt. Steve Hall, commander of the special operations division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Cpl. Angela Delozier included connecting roadways within their crime deterrent presentation this month to the Lexington Park Business and Community Association. Don’t make it easy for criminals, they said. There are some simple things that can be done to deter and prevent crime. This axiom applies to homes, businesses and communities.

Included in the association’s discussion with the officers was the single entrance to Nicolet Park as well as other crime ridden neighborhoods with potential road-opening solutions.

A second entrance for Nicolet Park on FDR Blvd., near the movie theater on the back side of Millison Plaza, has long been in county plans. The park’s renovation, completed more than half a decade ago, faces this new entrance, but the cut was never made.

In addition to this proposed roadway, numerous neighborhoods in Lexington Park can be connected with mere yards of asphalt. Various officials and planners are beginning to identify these opportunities and discuss ways to advance these projects. A good start on this investment in the health and well-being of Lexington Park is finally constructing the second entrance to Nicolet Park. As for the rest of the connections, the pay-off there could be priceless as well.