One Maryland One Book Event @ Sotterley

Historic Sotterley will partner with Maryland Humanities to present an event celebrating ancestry, literature, and the power of storytelling on Maryland Emancipation Day, November 1.

The event, from 9am to 5pm, will highlight the impact of descendant voices in preserving, sharing, and interpreting ancestral histories, while inspiring others to embark on their own genealogical journeys.

One Maryland One Book brings the community together across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book. This year’s selection, “Kin: Rooted in Hope” by Carole Boston Weatherford, with illustrations by Jeffery Boston Weatherford, is a blend of poetry, history, and personal genealogy.

The book chronicles the authors’ journey into their ancestral roots, uncovering ties to some of Maryland’s earliest settlers and offering a deeply moving exploration of identity and legacy.

The themes and journey of “Kin: Rooted in Hope” mirrors the journey many of the Sotterley descendant community, and organizers are excited for the event to take a deeper dive into what that journey can look like and how our visitors can explore their own ancestry and experiences through storytelling.

Highlights

Keynote Address by Olivia Smith, St. Mary’s County Library

Sotterley Descendant Panel featuring Gwen Bankins , Dante Eubanks, Kelsey Bush, Tre Lancaster-Smith, and Nocola Williams, moderated by Merideth Taylor

Creative Writing Workshops with author Caitlyn Hunter

Living History Performances by Ms. Story

Author Presentation & Q&A with Dave Brown, author of The Barber Family and his latest work on Agnes Kane Callum

Open Mic Session for poetry and creative writing

Food & Refreshments: Aunt Titty’s Food Truck will be onsite with delicious offerings available for purchase. Boxed lunch pre-orders must be made by October 30 here

Admission to the event is free, but registration is required. Seats are limited. Registration for the event can be found here.

Event Schedule

9am – Doors Open

9:30am – Program Start, Welcome from Nancy Easterling

9:40am – Land Acknowledgement

9:50am – Keynote from Olivia Smith of St. Mary’s Public Library

10:05am – Living History Chapter 1 performance by Ms. Story

10:40am – Sotterley Descendant Panel with Gwen Bankins , Dante Eubanks, Kelsey Bush, Tre Lancaster-Smith, and Nocola Williams, Facilitated by Merideth Taylor

11:25am – Creative Writing Workshop 1 with Caitlyn Hunter

Noon – Lunch/Free Time, Manor House Tours and Exhibits Open

1:15pm – Living History Chapter 2 performance by Ms. Story

1:40pm – Creative Writing Workshop 2 with Caitlyn Hunter

2:15pm – Open Mic

2:40pm – Presentation by Dave Brown

3:15pm – Living History Chapter 3 performance by Ms. Story

3:45pm – Final remarks, opportunity to purchase books and book signings

Historic Sotterley is at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood, MD.