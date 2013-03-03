January 9, 2017

Homeless Veterans Forum Coming this Week

Posted by on Sunday, March 3, 2013 

Posted by Three Oaks Center
Community Builder

Photo by Jack Newton

The Three Oaks Center is holding a forum focusing on homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless.  It is a disturbing fact that the per capita percentage of homeless veterans in the Tri-County area is exceeded in the state of Maryland only by Baltimore City.

The event will be held on March 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center (44219 Airport Rd., California, MD).  Although the target audiences for the forum are our government contracting and active military communities, all those interested in veterans and veterans’ services are welcome and encouraged to attend.

threeoakscenter.org

 

