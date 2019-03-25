Novelists, Artists Featured in Connections Series

The College of Southern Maryland Connections Series is continuing in the coming weeks with novelists, artists, poets, and more.

On Friday, April 5, novelist Edna Troiano will read from her latest book, “Uncle Tom’s Journey from Maryland to Canada. The Life of Josiah Henson” from his birthplace in La Plata, Maryland, for the Literary Series portion of the program. The event will begin at 7:30 pm at the La Plata Campus Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room 103. Tickets for the event are $3 in advance; $5 at the event; or $3 with a CSM student ID.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing connections@csmd.edu.

The second Connections Series event in April will be “A Special Evening of Artworks and Poetry: Visions of Verses,” from 5 to 8 pm on Saturday, April 13, at the calvART Gallery at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The college is collaborating with the Arts Council of Calvert County and the CalvART gallery to host a very special evening to celebrate the value of art in the lives of all people. This program will feature paintings by CalvART Gallery member artists and a reading of poems by Southern Maryland poets that were inspired by the artwork. For more information about the April 13 event, go to Calvert Arts online.

The last event in the spring series is set for May 3, when contributors to the magazine come together to discuss their work. The CSM Connections Literary Series: Spring 2019 Connections Literary Magazine Publication Reading will be held at 7:30 pm that day at the College of Southern Maryland La Plata Campus Center for Business and Industry (BI Building) in the Dr. John M. Sine Conference Room 103. The event is free.

