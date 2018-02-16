Nonprofit Institute Conference Set Feb. 22

The Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland hosts a conference each year to benefit those involved with nonprofit work in the region. The 2018 conference will be Feb. 22 and will focus on ways to foster relationships.

With a theme of fostering relationships, College of Southern Maryland‘s Nonprofit Institute is planning its eighth annual conference for 8 am to 1:30 pm Feb. 22, 2018, at the La Plata Campus in the Center for Business and Industry (BI Building).

“Our annual conference is an opportunity to step back from day-to-day operations and rethink how we approach our mission and pick up some new ideas,” said Barbara Ives, CSM interim vice president and dean of CSM Prince Frederick and director of strategic partnerships. “And this year’s theme of fostering relationships is particularly compelling, being applicable to every level of a nonprofit organization.”

The conference will benefit nonprofit board members, chief executives, sponsors, volunteers, staff, community and business leaders, young professionals, and consultants who are committed to strengthening nonprofit organizations and the communities served by them.

After check-in, participants can enjoy a continental breakfast and time for networking, then select relationship-related workshops throughout five topic areas: leadership, management, strategic planning, marketing, and fundraising at three 50-minute breakout sessions. Examples include a workshop on “Relationships With Elected Officials” to be presented by President and CEO of Calvert County Chamber of Commerce Bob Carpenter; “It’s More than Just Posting: How to Create an Effective Social Media Plan” by Talisha Dunn-Square, a lecturer with Bowie State University’s Department of Communications and an award-winning public relations, journalism and marketing professional with more than 10 years of industry experience; and “Stepping Stones to Better Project Planning: Skills for the “Accidental” Project Manager” presented by Linda Howard, board of directors president for the National Capital Region Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants and owner of Howard Consulting LLC.

Lunch will be served at noon, then there will be a panel discussion on “Fostering Relationships,” featuring Calvert Health Foundation Board of Directors Chair Lynette Entzian and Executive Director Theresa Johnson, Lifestyles of Maryland Board of Directors Chair Earle Knapp and Executive Director Sandy Washington; and The Patuxent Partnership Board of Directors Gene Townsend and Executive Director Bonnie Green.

The Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland provides programs throughout the year designed to meet an organization’s interests and needs. The programs include monthly executive director learning circles and roundtables; Volunteer SOMD, an online program for posting volunteer opportunities; affinity groups; training courses; and more.

For information on the Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland, visit its website. For information on the Feb. 22 conference, including how to register, visit CSM online.

