Nominations Open for TPP Board

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership Board of Directors will be appointing new directors at the Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Individual, academic, and corporate members interested in serving on the board of directors are encouraged to submit their nomination for consideration by the Board Development Committee.

Members wishing to serve on the board of directors must be able and willing to attend monthly board meetings (second Thursday of each month at 8 am), participate in TPP programs and events, support TPP initiatives, and promote TPP strategic plan and vision within the community.

Submit name of nominee with resume to Shelley Frey via email at shelley.frey@paxpartnership.org.

TPP is a non-profit member organization working to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of programs and initiatives.

Become a member and gain these member benefits:

Access to Knowledge Base: This members-only section of the TPP website offers access to corporate capabilities and documents submitted by our members. The Knowledge Base also includes whitepapers and briefings from TPP programs and symposiums.

Upload Documents to Knowledge Base: TPP members also can upload and update their corporate capabilities and related documents which are accessible to other TPP members to review when developing teaming agreements.

Programs and Events: TPP members receive invitations to member-only events and programs, including TPP Annual Dinner and Holiday Party. Certain TPP programs and events offer reduced or free registration to members.

Publicizing Events and News Articles: Members may promote organizational events through the use of our member calendar and news section on the TPP webpage, once submissions are reviewed and approved. The information may even be included in the weekly TPP newsletter and distributed to our entire membership.

Networking: With 200 corporate partners and over 3,000 registered members and program participants, TPP offers excellent networking and partnering opportunities. Members attending TPP events are provided with nametags that display corporate affiliation information, making the networking process easy.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.