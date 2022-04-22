‘Noises Off’ Through May 8 at Three Notch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 22, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players bring the comedy “Noises Off” to the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park.

The show will run from April 22 through May 8, 2022.

Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” takes a fond look at the follies of theater folk, with out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs that turn every performance into a high-risk adventure.

This play-within-a-play captures a touring theater troupe’s production of “Nothing On” in three stages: dress rehearsal, the opening performance, and a performance toward the end of a debilitating run. Mr. Frayn gives us a window into the inner workings of theater behind the scenes.

Brimming with slapstick comedy, “Noises Off” is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and — of course — flying sardines!

The cast:

​Dotty / Mrs. Clackett played by Allison Dodges

Gary / Roger played by Noah Busby

Brooke / Vicki played by Sarah Pollard

Frederick / Phillip played by Neil Compton

Belinda / Flavia played by Rachael Howell

Selsdon / Burglar played by Michael Jones

Lloyd played by Richard Schanck

Tim played by Kenny Faison

Poppy played by Kate Larsson

The play is rated PG-13 for alcohol references, innuendo, and scant costuming.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $15 for senior citizens, students, and military; $13 for children; and $13 all tickets on Thursday.

Performances are at 8 pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:30 pm Sundays.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.