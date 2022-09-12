No Bay Bridge Expansion Any Time Soon

Don’t expect another span across Chesapeake Bay any time soon, says Maryland Matters. Maryland Transportation Authority officials cautioned on Wednesday that the process of analyzing alternatives and assessing environmental impacts will run well into the future, likely four to five years. If the state is then able to obtain federal approval and funding for a new bridge or tunnel, design and construction would consume many more years.

You’ve heard it before, World Economic Forum says it again, get women involved in STEM education and STEM careers and solve the cybersecurity personnel shortage. A new global survey confirms that but refutes other long-held beliefs regarding women in cybersecurity careers, such as the perception that women are unaware of cybersecurity.

NASA has asked the US Space Force to allow two launch times this month for the Artemis I mission to the moon, reports Orlando Sentinel. But to do so NASA would also need to sign off on fixes in the works to the $4.1 billion rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center. Potential launch times are: Friday, Sept. 23, an 80-minute launch window opens at 6:47 am sending the Orion capsule on a 26-day mission with several moon orbits, and splash down in the Pacific Ocean on Oct. 18. A Tuesday, Sept. 27 opportunity has a 70-minute launch window that opens at 11:37 a.m. for a 40-day mission that would land on Nov. 5.

A new collaboration between the US Army and the Smithsonian Institution is expanding the numbers and capabilities of monuments officers in times of war. Their mission is to advise military commanders on how to minimize damage to art and key sites and to aid foreign allies whose cultural heritage is at risk, reports PBS.org.

There’s no government endorsement yet for the McGill Manual on International Law Applicable to Armed Conflict in Space spearheaded by Canada’s McGill University in Montreal. Breaking Defense reports on the agreed set of 52 “rules” developed by 80 legal and technical experts, including active duty military officers, to clarify and design international legal constraints upon on peacetime military activities in space.

GovConWire reports, the Naval Air Systems Command is seeking proposals from defense contractors looking to provide aircraft maintenance and logistics support for the US Navy’s F-16A/B/C/D multi‐role fighter jet fleet over a potential eight-year period. In a SAM.gov solicitation notice, NAVAIR said it will award a $152.3 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to a single vendor that will be tasked to perform organizational, selected intermediate and limited depot level maintenance and logistics services in support of the naval aircraft fleet.

The Navy refuses to release court documents charging Seaman Recruit Ryan Mays, 21, with aggravated arson and hazarding a vessel in the 2020 fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Mays, who faces life in prison, has maintained his innocence, reports ProPublica. The fire at a San Diego dock raged for more than four days until the ship was so badly damaged the ship service scrapped it, a more than $1 billion loss. A 400-page report concluded Bonhomme Richard’s leaders, all the way to a three-star admiral, had allowed it to become a fire hazard.

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia and three other companies it said were involved in the production of Iranian drones, reports Al Jazeera.

The US unveiled nearly $3 billion in new aid for Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors on Thursday as DEFSEC Lloyd Austin met with allies in Germany and STATESEC Antony Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv, reports Defense News.

Pentagon leaders convened a key advisory group last week to discuss China and Russia’s advances in space and the US military’s efforts to protect and retain access to its on-orbit assets, reports Defense News. Under DEFSEC for Policy Colin Kahl said the classified Sept. 6 and 7 meetings were also focused on China’s increasing dependence on space for intelligence, data relay and communications.

In the mid-1940s, the Navy built an above-ground, enclosed concrete tunnel measuring 117 meters for an outdoor live-fire range at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Naval Sea Command announced it is currently the perfect environment for indoor laser testing, primarily for test and evaluation events developing laser weapon system technology.

Homeland Security released a report outlining best practices for local, state, and federal agencies, and private-sector partners to protect critical infrastructure services from electromagnetic pulses. According to Defense One, the report builds on the best practices used to protect the National Public Warning System, the network of radio stations that allows the US president to communicate with the American public during a national emergency.

The first AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) Engineering Development Model pod arrived at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in July for verification and test procedures to counter threats across the electromagnetic spectrum, reports The Aviation Geek Club. According to NAVAIR, the second pod delivery is expected early fall.

Lockheed Martin ended last week with DoD’s delivery pause of F-35 JSF still intact. The halt was imposed following the recent discovery of material from China, reports Janes.com.

Lockheed Martin commemorates the 25th anniversary of the F-22’s first flight with video and bravado, reports EurAsian Times.com. The F-22 Raptor took to the skies for the first time on September 7, 1997, and emerged as the first 5th generation fighter jet. The company also posted a YouTube video showcasing the F-22 Raptor’s first flight, which took place in Marietta, GA.

Contracts:

Inmarsat Government Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to supply a commercially managed global satellite capability with failover coverage under the Commercial Broadband Satellite Program Satellite Services Contract (CSSCII). The total amount of all orders placed against this contract shall not exceed $979,800,000. The guaranteed minimum amount is $25,000 and will be satisfied through a task order award using fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. Performance will be identified at the task order level and may be worldwide. Proposals were solicited via sam.gov and two proposals were received. The period of performance, which consists of a three-year base period, three two-year option periods, and one one-year option period, is from Sept. 8, 2022, to Sept. 7, 2032. The Defense Information Technology Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-22-D-0008).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $54,009,718 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6258 to exercise options for engineering services and other direct costs in support of the Integrated Submarine Imaging System. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (74%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (15%); Northampton, Massachusetts (5%); Fairfax, Virginia (3%); Arlington, Virginia (2%); and Waterford, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,201,969 (22%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,128,918 (22%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,151,482 (15%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,892,000 (14%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,751,472 (12%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,453,000 (10%); and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $716,893 (5%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Jade Creek Construction LLC,* Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for various construction projects, multi-traded maintenance, repair, alteration, renovation, and minor construction to include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, roof system, siding, window and door, and subfloor system repair or replacement, total interior renovations to include carpet, drywall, electric upgrades, plumbing and drop ceilings, utilities upgrade, repair or replacement, ground work, grading, clearing, and storm water management as required for the Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (80%); and St. Inigoes, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4). The Naval Air Warfare Aviation Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042122D0103).

Ernst & Young LLP, New York, New York (HT001121F0085), was awarded a task order modification in the amount of $19,760,602 to the current bridge contract to add two six-month option periods to continue the audit sustainment, audit response, remediation of notices of findings and recommendation, internal control oversight and management, financial reporting compilation and analysis, and continuous risk management and internal control training and program services of the previously awarded firm-fixed-price task order HT001116F0014. Work will be performed at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia; Defense Health Agency – Contract Resource Management, Aurora, Colorado; U.S. Army Medical Command, San Antonio, Texas; the National Capital Region Market and the Uniformed Services University for the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland. The total amount being added to the contract is $19,760,602, bringing the total value of the contract to $38,693,741. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,869,651 are obligated for Option Period One. The task order was not competitively procured and was prepared under the authority of the multiple award schedule program, 41 U.S. Code 152(3) and 40 U.S. Code 501, and regulatory authority, as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-6(a)(1)(i)(C). In the interests of economy and efficiency, the new work is a logical follow-on to a Federal Supply Schedule order, placed in accordance with Federal Supply Schedule ordering procedures and fully executed on Sept. 3, 2021, under Task Order HT001121F0085, with a period of performance of Sept., 8, 2021, to Sept. 7, 2022. The period of performance for Option Period One is from Sept. 8, 2022, through March 7, 2023; and March 8, 2023, through Sept. 7, 2023, for Option Period Two. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos, Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $12,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research, development, testing, and evaluation of joint and coalition requirements for tools and technologies that allow for joint and combined planning and data interchange with U.S. coalition partners in multiple theaters of operation to maximize interoperability and mission effectiveness when combatting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2027. This award is the result of a non-competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $218,380 on one task order are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory Wright Site, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-F-6432).

MIG GOV, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,350,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base-wide fencing. This requirement is to inspect, test, construct, install and maintain new and repair existing fencing systems and swing-arm barriers on real property on Joint Base Andrews and its mission partner sites. Work will primarily be performed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, 2027. Air Force District of Washington, 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA286022D0002).

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia, is being awarded a noncompetitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a total value of $39,619,003. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will work with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to evolve analysis capability to model the Missile Defense System’s (MDS) expected performance in support of the Director for Engineering’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT) support and analysis effort. This effort supports research, development and testing of the MDS. The analytical support for the QRT will create products used by the MDA director, the National Command Authority, the combatant commands, and Congress. Deliverables include technical reports, trade studies, predictive analysis, concept exploration and data inputs to presentations. The work will be performed in Amherst, New York; Orlando, Florida; and Arlington, Virginia. The performance period is from September 2022 through September 2027. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,892,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0854-22-C-0003).

Oceaneering International Inc., Hanover, Maryland, is awarded a $27,357,473 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4315 to exercise options for the continuation of the Navy’s domestic and international submarine rescue program, Submarine Rescue Operations Maintenance Contractor. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,658,009 (92%); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $528,429 (5%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $368,188 (3%) will be obligated at the time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $9,658,009 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded a $16,835,956 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action in support of engineering services for the Program Executive Office (PEO), Integrated Warfare Systems (IWS) 2.0 Above Water Sensors. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.; and Alexandria, Virginia. Work is expected to be completed on March 13, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $7,421,806 will be obligated at time of award. This contract was not competitively procured and is in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-22-C-B006).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $13,112,512 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C5216 for additional engineering hours in support of continued Navy Electronic Chart Display and Information System software support. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,885,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

College Entrance Examination Board, Reston, Virginia (H9821022D0001), is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $38,491,800. This contract provides College Level Exam Program (CLEP) testing for military personnel and eligible civilian groups, including Reserve components, to support officer accession programs and to meet entrance requirements for postsecondary education. This is a sole-source requirement; funding will be provided at the task order level utilizing operations and maintenance funding for the year that the task order is issued. This contract has a five-year ordering period from Sept. 15, 2022, through May 14, 2027. Defense Human Resources Activity, Alexandria, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

TM3 Solutions, Alexandria, Virginia (HQ0034-19-C-0165), is awarded an option period (P00043) on a hybrid firm-fixed-price and cost reimbursable contract in the amount of $10,723,665. The total amount of this action if all options are exercised is $58,860,027. The Joint Service Provider (JSP) has a requirement to procure software asset management support services. This requirement will provide administrative, technical and professional services for the effective management and operation of JSP’s software maintenance licenses and renewals. The contractor shall manage software maintenance licenses and renewals to improve on-time software maintenance renewal, purchase software maintenance renewals and licenses on behalf of JSP, reduce maintenance costs through co-terming and synching products from the same manufacturer, and improve software asset management compliance by linking the JSP Supported Products List to a software license/maintenance management tool. The contractor shall provide all labor, supervision and quality control necessary to provide comprehensive administrative, technical and professional services in support of JSP. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,723,665 are being obligated at the time of the award. The estimated completion date is Sept. 28, 2024. The work will be performed at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center in Alexandria, Virginia; the Raven Rock Mountain Complex; and other government sites within the National Capital Region as defined in 10 U.S. Code 2674. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, is awarded a $35,895,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2395) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001922G0006). This order procures spares necessary for the successful operational capability of the Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Aircraft System Expeditionary Medium Altitude Long Endurance MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper air vehicles, ground control stations and ancillary equipment for the Navy. Work will be performed in Poway, California (52%); San Diego, California (15%); Walpole, Massachusetts (5.1%); Carlsbad, California (5%); St. Charles, Missouri (2.7%); El Cajon, California (2.5%); Oxnard, California (1.5%); Farmingdale, New York (1.3%); Herndon, Virginia (1.3%); Aurora, Ohio (1.05%); Ontario, California (1%); Nevada City, California (1%); Tulare, California (1%); Huntsville, Arkansas (1%); Miami, Florida (1%); Newberry, South Carolina (1%); Toronto, Canada (0.75%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.8%), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,895,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

