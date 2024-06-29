Nighttime Noise Advisory @ Pax July 1-2

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are advised that noise-generating, low altitude, nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place July 1-2, 2024, from 8:30pm to midnight.

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our military men and women and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS Pax noise advisories, click this link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise