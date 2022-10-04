Nightmare on Broadway Opens Oct. 7

The Newtowne Players, with a slight adjustment to their schedule, will be presenting A Nightmare on Broadway! from Oct. 7 through Oct. 16 at the Three Notch Theater at 21744 South Coral Drive, ​Lexington Park, MD 20653.

This opens the troupe’s 19th season and A Nightmare On Broadway! is the perfect way to start your spooky season off with a bang.

Expect songs from some of your favorite monsters and villains sung by new faces. This show is sure to be fun for everyone.

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION:

Adults $18; Special Discount Groups $15; Children 6-11 $13; Under 5 free (This show is not recommended for young children, and parental guidance is advised for strong language ). NTP Members and Friends of HSMC $16

Get your tickets and ticket information here.

Show Times are Thursdays through Saturdays 7:30 pm and Sundays 3:30 pm.



Directed by Wade Thompson with Jonathan Berry, Assistant Director, the cast includes Kenneth Faison, Neil Compton, Brandon Maher, Griffin Mullen, Vanessa Li, Angela Garcia-Clarke, Isabel Davenport, Meg Pugh, Marina Broome-Eason, Emily Quade, and Shelby Miller. Rosann Stamper is the producer with Alice Galliart as stage manager; Steve Pugh, set designer; Regina Richardson, light design; Hunter Martin is music director with Jennifer Drake as co-music director. Sarah Gravelle on properties and choreography by Brooke Howells.