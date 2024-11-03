Night-Time Solomons Bridge Inspection This Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a multi-day routine bridge inspection of the MD 4 bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge) at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line beginning November 4.

The night-time inspection will take place through Wednesday, November 6, from 9pm until 5am the following morning, weather permitting.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs will be placed along area state routes to make travelers aware of the lane closure. The inspection will be performed by the State Highway Administration’s contractor JMT (Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson).

Overnight travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones.

​Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.