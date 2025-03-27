Next Up at Evening@SMART: Machine Learning

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, March 27, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Join the University of Maryland MATRIX Lab at the USMSM SMART Building for a series of dynamic presentations and stimulating discussions. The next event, “Explainable and Trustworthy Machine Learning” with Dr. Sanghamitra Dutta, will be held from 5-7pm Wednesday, April 2. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize this event.

Dr. Dutta is an assistant professor with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Maryland, College Park.

How do we ensure that the machine learning algorithms in high-stakes applications are explainable and trustworthy? Toward addressing this urgent question, the talk will showcase several explanation strategies deep-rooted in mathematical foundations.

In the first part of the talk, Dr. Dutta will discuss an emerging problem in explainability, also called robust counterfactual explanations: how do we guide a rejected applicant toward receiving a favorable model outcome while also being robust to model multiplicity? In the second part of the talk, she will introduce an information-theoretic tool called Partial Information Decomposition and discuss its role in fairness and explainability problems.

The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building is 44219 Airport Road in California, MD. Networking starts at 5pm and the presentation starts at 5:30pm.

Evening@SMART is a series of presentations and discussions related to autonomy and AI that highlight research, breakthroughs, cutting-edge tech, and unique perspectives.

Register for the event here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.