Newtowne Players Cancel Next Production

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players have announced that the spring production of “Almost, Maine” will not be performed.

“After the Governor’s announcement on March 16, The Newtowne Players will cancel its spring production ‘Almost, Maine’ by John Cariani. Due to the tight schedule of shows between now and the end of our season, the show will not be rescheduled,” reads an announcement from the theater group. “We are heartbroken that we cannot share the work of our actors, production team, and volunteers with the public but must first be good stewards of the resources we have, namely our people.”

The statement also addresses the next show on the schedule.

“At this time we do not know how this closure will affect our upcoming production of ‘A Night On Broadway,’ but will share additional information with our members and patrons as it becomes available,” according to the statement.

The group is relaxing its exchange and refund policy until further notice. All patrons who have already purchased tickets to “Almost, Maine” will be contacted by a member of the front of house staff and will be allowed to transfer their tickets to one of the remaining shows in the season or receive a full refund of the ticket price.

They ask that ticket holders be patient as they have a lot of calls to make.

