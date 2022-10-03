Newly Eligible Vets: 1 Year to Claim Benefits

U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth. Firefighters from the 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department fight an internal aircraft fuselage fire at their training burn pit, Sept. 19, 2016 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The appearance of DoD visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.

Thousands more veterans became eligible for Veterans Affairs health care on Oct. 1 under a law passed in August expanding benefits for former service members sickened by environmental exposures. Military.com reports that the largest group to be eligible are certain post-9/11 veterans who hadn’t previously enrolled. They have a one-year window to sign up.

A new study from the Pentagon shows that 77% of young Americans would not qualify for military service without a waiver due to being overweight, using drugs or having mental and physical health problems, reports Military.com.

The Navy proposes stringent blood testing for elite SEALs training program to address drug use which occurs “beyond a reasonable doubt,” reports CNN. Senior Navy officials are concerned and have asked the Pentagon to approve blood testing to detect potentially illegal or banned substances used by the elite forces. The DoD has not yet responded to the requst

Nearly 5,000 National Guardsmen were in southwest and central Florida by Sept. 29 to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, reports Military Times. Florida National Guardsmen were quickly joined by others from Louisiana, New York, and Tennessee. As the scale of the disaster grew, others from Georgia, Indiana, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Montana headed there as well.

Hurricane Florence hit Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, four years ago, devastating much of the installation. Marine Corps Times reports that the repairs will not be fully completed until 2025 and will cost roughly $3.6 billion.

The Weather Channel continues coverage of the damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Here a house is pulled off its foundation.

Since a 2021 report found China an ultimate beneficiary of US small business grants heavily favored by the Pentagon, it was an uphill battle to win Congressional renewal last week of the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer program, reports Military Times. There have been reforms added. Chinese state-sponsored companies have targeted US firms that receive the SBIR and STTR grants, which range from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million for a two-year grant.

The Hawaii Department of Health has fined the Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, reports Navy Times. The department said it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of its permitted limits.

The US is quietly pressuring Israel to limit academic and research ties with China, over fears Beijing could access military technology through “dual-use” research efforts, reports Breaking Defense. Israel seeks stronger bonds with Chinese research institutes including attracting Chinese students to study in Israel. The US pressure is intensifying into a “request that cannot be rejected,” according to an Israeli Ministry of Defense source. The goal from DC, the Israeli sources said, is to minimize, or if possible cut altogether, cooperation between Israeli and Chinese research organizations.

After a two-year ordeal, Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays was found not guilty of arson and of hazarding a vessel, reports USNI. The Navy accused the then-19-year-old of setting a 2020 fire that ultimately destroyed the former USS Bonhomme Richard as it neared completion of a major modernization and overhaul. A shipmate had claimed he saw Mays near where the fire began in the lower vehicle deck. Gary Barthel, a retired Marine Corps attorney and a defense consultant on the case, said, “This verdict puts pressure on the Navy now to accept responsibly and answer to the American people and to Congress as to what caused this $1.4 billion ship to go up in flames.”

No one disputed that the Navy shared blame for the loss of the Bonhomme Richard, officers failed to respond quickly and its crew struggled with broken equipment as flames consumed the vessel, reports Navy Times. But Navy prosecutors argued that the fire would not have ever happened without Mays.

Mays, now 21, was charged, however the defense argued another suspect was not pursued. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service Agent who headed the fire investigation testified for the defense that she stopped pursing the other suspect in the spring of 2021 when he was administratively discharged from the Navy. The investigation then turned full bore on Mays, who denied starting the blaze. He would have faced life in prison if convicted.

Sailors will start receiving a new two-piece, flame retardant uniform billed as the “primary at-sea” option before the end of 2022, reports Navy Times.

Veterans Affairs leaders dismissed accusations of under-counting suicides among veterans, saying that a recent critical outside analysis suggesting actually suicides were double what the services were reporting, relied on problematic comparisons that confused the issue. Earlier this month, department officials released their annual report on veterans suicide, showing a decrease in deaths of nearly 10% from 2018 to 2020, the latest year for which census data is available.

Five senators wrote DEFSEC Lloyd Austin demanding answers on overdose deaths in the armed forces, reports Rolling Stone. The letter referenced Rolling Stone’s most recent report on the “staggering total of 109 soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg [who] died in 2020 and 2021.” The letter from the senators poses six questions to the Pentagon begining with, “How many active military service members overdosed from January 1, 2017 to present?”

Veterans Affairs’ Community Care Network will provide more ketamine treatments for veterans suffering from a variety of depressive disorders, reports Military Times. Illicit use of ketamine is known as a date-rape drug for its dissociative effects. And it has been lauded for those with mental health disorders resistent to more common or readily available treatment options. Between 14%-16% of veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are suffering from PTSD or depression, according to a January 2022 study, an abstract here by PubMed.gov. The study finds 6,000 veterans kill themselves each year, that suicide rates within the United States have increased by 30% between 1999 and 2016, that an estimated 17.8% of these recorded suicides were by veterans.

The Marine Corps might be the only service branch to meet its recruitment goals this year, reports Marine Corps Times. Retention has helped those numbers. The Corps had planned to recruit 30,100 active-duty and 5,502 reserve troops, for a total of 35,602, but it reduced that goal by 2,400.

The Hill reports that US forces last week brought down an Iranian drone that officials said appeared poised to attack American troops in Iraq. The downing came as the Iranian military started a drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq, attacks that have killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others, according to the Kurdish Regional Government’s Health Ministry.

Two senators have introduced a bill that would allow schools with trucking programs to expand veterans’ access to commercial driver’s licenses as the trucking industry faces a shortage of drivers across the country. Stars and Stripes reports that the proposed legislation introduced by Sens. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Deb Fischer (R-NE) would permit a new secondary campus with the same course of study as its primary accredited school to provide licenses to veterans if the campus is approved by a state agency.

Contracts:

R&K Enterprise Solutions Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is being awarded a $8,434,686 twelve month extension of services option modification (HT0011-21-F-0086-P00004) for the firm-fixed price contract (HT0011-21-F-0086) to provide safe, effective, evidence-based health care to Military Health System beneficiaries. DHA will utilize R&K staff expertise to foster a culture of patient safety, reliability, collaborative teamwork, and process improvement. R&K staff will engage in proactive risk assessment, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Work will be performed at various locations in the continental United States and outside the continental United States. Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance funds will be obligated for modification HT0011-21-F-0086-P00004 to exercise and fully fund the extension of services option contract line items 3001-3005 for twelve months from Nov. 1, 2022 to Oct. 31, 2023. This modification is being issued subject to availability of fiscal year 2023 funds. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Nakupuna Consulting, LLC, Arlington, Virginia has been awarded a VA hybrid Firm-Fixed-Price and Time and Materials, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract (HQ003422D0027). No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The total amount if all options are exercised is $47,510,608.51. The purpose of this contract is to provide professional support and strategic communications support services to the Office of the Director of Administration and Management (ODA&M). The work will support the directorates within ODA&M by providing professional support to assist in identifying inefficiencies, streamlining processes, and improving strategic communication. The estimated completion date is March 31, 2027. The work will be performed at U.S. Government facilities in the National Capital Region. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cynnovative, LLC,* Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,937,716 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for a research project under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments (SMOKE) program. The SMOKE program will develop data-driven tools to automate the planning and execution of threat-emulated cyber infrastructure needed for network security assessments. This work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $798,918 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001122S0006, and 26 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001122C0151).

Cianbro Corporation, Pittsfield, Maine, was awarded a $26,498,000 firm-fixed-price contract to replace three existing piers. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,498,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-22-C-2017).

Iron Bow, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $25,942,484 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase laptop computers and tablets. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $25,942,484 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W91247-22-F-AC84).

Royce Construction Services LLC,* Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $22,031,949 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate Buildings 652 and 654 at West Point. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in West Point, New York, with an estimated completion date of May 23, 2024. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,031,949 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-F-0087).

TechFlow Inc., San Diego, California, was awarded a $30,403,370 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement and delivery of electric vehicle charging facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work will be performed in Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Bliss, Texas; Waialua, Hawaii; Fort Meade, Maryland; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Huachuca, Arizona; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Leonard, Missouri; West Point, New York; Jolon, California; Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; Dugway, Utah; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Rock Island, Illinois; Fort Detrick, Maryland; Fort Myer, Virginia; and Fort Lee, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $30,403,370 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-C-0043).

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a $99,500,000 firm-fixed price contract for Seek Eagle Modeling, Analysis, and Tools Support. This contract provides support to the Air Force aircraft-stores certification process by certifying stores on aircraft, developing specific scientific and engineering methodologies to meet the stores compatibility program, providing engineering analyses and management support to meet current and future needs, and developing tools necessary to ensure that stores are compatible with aircraft used in a multi-role to accommodate an array of store configurations. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,000,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin AFB, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2486-22-F-A019).

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, has been awarded a $69,740,000 basic indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA2487-22-D-A001) for Radio Frequency Threat Simulator (RFTS) Hardware and Sustainment Support Services (HSSS) and a $2,268,802 task order (FA2487-22-F-A0032) for the 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron RFTS HSSS. The contract provides for sustainment of RFTSs in support of the Air Force Test Center electronic warfare mission. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2032. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance appropriations in the amount of $60,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Test Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Two Six Labs, LLC, Arlington, Virginia, will be awarded a $53,139,199 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide capabilities required to achieve the technical and programmatic goals of Joint Cyber Command and Control (JCC2). This includes, but is not limited to, new development and sustainment of software coupled with the necessary elements to support operational command and control. Work will be performed in Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This contract is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $3,383,000 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-22-C-0022).

Aery Aviation, LLC, Newport News, Virginia (FA3002-22-D-0007); Brunner Aerospace, LLC, Georgetown, Texas (FA3002-22-D-0008); D2 Government Services, LLC, New Bern, North Carolina (FA3002-22-D-0015); Delmar Aerospace Corp., Las Vegas, Nevada (FA3002-22-D-0009); FOX3 International, LLC, Scottsdale, Arizona (FA3002-22-D-0010); Resicum International, LLC, Warrenton, Virginia (FA3002-22-D-0011); SkyWarrior Flight Training, LLC, Pensacola, Florida (FA3002-22-D-0012); and Val-Kor, LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA3002-22-D-0013) have been awarded a combined maximum-value $194,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award commercial aircrew and maintenance training contract. These eight contractors may compete for firm-fixed-price task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. Work will be performed at multiple locations and is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2032. This contract provides Foreign Military Sales (FMS) students from multiple partner nations and United States Government (USG) students for aircrew and maintenance training located either in the continental U.S. or outside of the continental U.S. These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2022 FMS administrative funds in the amount of $20,000 ($2,500 per awardee) is being obligated at time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts, LLC, Hauppauge, New York, is awarded a $9,987,324 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6311) for littoral combat ship mission package computers, software and trainer components and engineering services. This contract modification includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract modification to $28,875,774. Work will be performed in Uniontown, Pennsylvania (65%), Hauppauge, New York (25%), and Columbia, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,196,483 (96%) and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $243,289 (4%) will be obligated at time of award, of which $243,289 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

AECOM Technical Services, Inc., Los Angeles, California, is awarded a $10,392,916 cost-plus-award-fee modification to task order (N6274219F4006) under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (N62742-16-D-3555) for the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program Advanced Studies Part 3 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Virginia. This modification provides for 13 advanced studies and project management at NNSY. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,392,916 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $17,946,296, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00040) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00003019C0007) to exercise fiscal 2023 options to provide logistics engineering and integration support of the U.S. Ohio-class and United Kingdom Vanguard-class Strategic Weapon System platforms, including support of future concepts. Work will be performed in Saint Marys, Georgia (47.8%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (30.9%); Rockville, Maryland (11.70%); Silverdale, Washington (3.20%); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.07%); Mount Dora, Florida (1.07%); New Market, Maryland (1.07%); Carlisle, Pennsylvania (1.07%); Mooresboro, North Carolina (1.06%); and Mesa, Arizona (1.06%). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,445,390 will be obligated on this award. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $26,455,040 cost-plus-incentive fee, firm-fixed-priced, fixed-price incentive, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N0002418C5218) to exercise an option and provide funding for engineering labor in support of continued AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare combat system development, integration, manufacture, production, and testing, and for procurement of Multi-Function Towed Array TB-37A modkit components. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (92%); and the government of Australia (8%) under the Foreign Military Sales programs. This modification also increases the option amounts for engineering labor and Technical Insertion-22 hardware and shore site systems. If exercised, the options would increase the cumulative value of the contract by $253,892,830. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (79%), Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (14%), Syracuse, New York (6%), and Hauppauge, New York (1%) and is expected to be completed by March 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2026. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,997,476 (79%); foreign military sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $800,000 (8%); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $456,424 (4%); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $260,856 (3%); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,958 (1%); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $140,079 (1%); fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $137,448 (1%); fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,282 (1%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $59,896 (1%); fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,798 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $10,798 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp. of Anaheim, California is awarded a $35,227,689 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00009) (N00003022C2001) to provide services and support for Flight Test Instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (29%); Washington, District of Columbia (6%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (2%); Laurel, Maryland (1%); Silverdale, Washington (1%); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023, operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,262,064 will be obligated on this award. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. The total dollar value of the modification is $35,227,689 and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $88,366,683. This contract is awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

MIG GOV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $30,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity civil construction contract for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs that will service Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland, and NSF Dahlgren, Virginia. The work to be performed provides for repair and replacement of various types of civil construction projects tasks in support of Naval Research and Development Establishment commands and other Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington National Capital Region sites. Work will be performed in Maryland (80%) and Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 10 proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0021).

Innovative Mechanical Contractors LLC,* Westminster, Maryland, is awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity general construction contract for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Indian Head, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland, and NSF Dahlgren, Virginia. Work will be performed in Maryland (80%), and Virginia (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2027. An initial task order is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with 10 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0018).

