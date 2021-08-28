New Operating Hours at Great Mills Pool

Beginning Monday, August 30, the Great Mills Pool will adjust its weekday operating hours.

The pool will be open from 6:30 to 11:30 am and 4 to 8 pm weekdays. Normal weekend operating hours will continue for Saturdays from 8 am to 8 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

For a schedule of all Great Mills Pool programming, visit the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks website.

Reservations are recommended for the usage of the Great Mills Pool; walk-ins are accepted but not guaranteed based on availability. Reservations can be made online here. Click on the “Online Registration” button or call 301-866-6560.

The replacement of the pool’s dome structure is tentatively scheduled for the week of September 27. The structure will transform the current outdoor pool into an indoor, heated pool facility for the winter months.

For more information about the pool, go to www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aquatics or call 301-866-6560.

Recreation & Parks is seeking to quickly fill a variety of hourly positions at the Wellness & Aquatics Center located on the Leonardtown Campus of the College of Southern Maryland to prepare for an early September opening.

The department is seeking qualified and motivated individuals to fill positions for lifeguards, fitness instructors, personal trainers, building supervisors, and customer service administration.

Flexible schedules and training are provided. Contact Marva Kumpf at 301-475-4200, ext. 1803 or marva.kumpf@stmarysmd.com with any questions or inquiries.