New Names for DoD and Veterans Day?

3rd Squadron Hell’s Angels, Flying Tigers, over China, photographed in 1942.

DefSec Pete Hegseth wants a new name for the Defense Department, reports Houston Chronicle. He wants to call it the War Department. Hegseth believes that term better suits the armed services. “Sure, our military defends us. And in a perfect world it exists to deter threats and preserve peace,” Hegseth wrote in his 2024 memoir, “The War on Warriors — Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free.” “But ultimately its job is to conduct war. We either win or lose wars. And we have warriors, not defenders. Bringing back the War Department may remind a few people in Washington, D.C., what the military is supposed to do, and do well.” The military was organized under the War Department on Aug. 7, 1789, as a Cabinet agency headed by a secretary of war. It remained the War Department until after World War II.

In a social media post on Thursday, President Donald Trump said he wants to rename the federal holiday Veterans Day “Victory Day for World War I Day,” reports The Hill. He also wants to add another holiday to commemorate World War II on May 8, declaring the US should “start celebrating our victories again!”

Trump’s proposed budget for the FY 2026, released Friday, calls for $163 billion in cuts to federal spending, reports ABC News. Trump is proposing a 13% increase to defense spending to bring it to $1.01 trillion for the next fiscal year. The administration is also proposing $175 billion to go toward the southern border and $134 million to strengthen trade enforcement.

VADM Brad Cooper is Hegseth’s choice to lead US Central Command, reports The Washington Post on MSN. It was widely thought that the job commanding US military operations in the Middle East would go to GEN James Mingus. The recommendation will be reviewed by President Donald Trump, who must submit a nomination to the Senate for the job.

LT GEN Alexus Grynkewich, the Joint Staff’s director for operations, is Hegseth’s recommendation to lead US forces in Europe, reports Navy Times.

Just hours Thursday after Mike Waltz was ousted from his national security adviser position, Trump said that he would nominate Waltz to be the US ambassador to the United Nations, reports NBC News. Waltz’s future had been in doubt following accidental war plan leak on a Signal app chat, Politico had reported in March. Waltz was photographed using the Signal app during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, one day before the president announced he was replacing Waltz with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reports ABC News.

Vice President JD Vance considers Waltz‘ new job as ambassador to the United Nations a “promotion,” reports The Independent on Yahoo!News. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CN), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that national security adviser Waltz has become the “fall guy” for the administration’s mistakes on national security, reports The Hill.

Trump ally and far-right activist Laura Loomer recently criticized Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program, reports Business Insider on MSN, decrying the defense contractor as “woke” and lashing out against the aircraft. In a social media post, Loomer suggested Lockheed Martin is delivering F-35 Lightning IIs that “are simply not ready for combat.” In November 2024, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, now head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, had shared a video on social media that featured a coordinated drone swarm and the text, “Meanwhile, some idiots are still building manned fighter jets like the F-35,” Air & Space Forces Magazine reported at the time.

Raytheon, RTX, and Nightwing Group have agreed to pay $8.3 million to settle allegations that Raytheon violated the False Claims Act by not implementing necessary cybersecurity controls on a system used to perform work on DoD contracts and subcontracts, reports Security Week.

NavSec John Phelan has canceled an effort to rework MyNavyHR, an internal human resources and information technology platform, reports ABCNews Charleston, SC. Phelan said the move will save the Navy $300 million. Earlier last month, Hegseth ordered the termination of several IT services contracts that he said could be handled by the department’s civilian workforce or with existing procurement resources, reports Federal News Network.

Hegseth has ordered the Pentagon to review its Army acquisition program, reports The Hill. “In an increasingly complex global security environment, our Army’s ability to deter war and achieve Peace through Strength hinges on its ability to rapidly adapt to diverse and emerging global threats. To ensure the Army [is] prepared for the complex and evolving battlefield of the future, the Secretary of Defense directed the Secretary of the Army to rebuild our Army, restore the warrior ethos, and reestablish deterrence,” reads the DoD statement.

ArmySec Dan Driscoll wrote in a May 1 letter to the force that “to maintain our edge on the battlefield, our Army will transform to a leaner, more lethal force by adapting how we fight, train, organize, and buy equipment.”

A few days before Hegseth’s order for the program review, Breaking Defense reported the Army was weighing an overhaul, which included a proposal that left the Army chief of staff and vice chief of staff as the only functional four-star general officers. Also proposed was reducing the number of Program Executive Offices managing weapons programs and merging Army Futures Command with Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Hegseth ordered the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman to remain in the Middle East for a second time, reports The Associated Press, keeping it there another week so the US can maintain two carrier strike groups in the region to battle Yemen-based Houthi rebels.

US military forces have struck more than 1,000 Houthi targets in Yemen since March 15 in the Operation Rough Rider campaign, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. The campaign has drawn on Navy and Air Force planes and drones and shows no sign of slowing down.

The Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit will issue a solicitation for low-collateral counter-drone technology, DIU Director Doug Beck told the House Armed Services Tactical Air and Land Forces subcommittee last week, reports C4ISRNET. DIU is particularly interested in technologies that can take out drone threats in highly populated areas without major impacts on the environment and civilians. Beck said part of the second iteration of the Replicator rapid-fielding effort is focused on helping protect installations from small-drone attacks.

The Air Force has started ground testing its first Anduril-made semiautonomous drone wingmen known as collaborative combat aircraft, which could be flying within months, said Air Force Chief of Staff GEN Dave Allvin, reports Military Times.

DZYNE has delivered their Grasshopper expendable cargo drones to the Air Force as part of their collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory, reports Tectonic. “This milestone underscores … the critical role Grasshopper will play not only in contested logistics but also in humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations,” said Matthew McCue, the drone company’s CEO. DZYNE was awarded a $49 million AFRL contract in 2023 to deliver UAS systems to the service.

The Navy fired CMDR Joseph Dearing, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Manchester in New Hampshire, from his duties on Friday, reports Navy Times. The dismissal was “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a statement.

Reported sexual assaults in the military dropped by 4% from fiscal 2023 to fiscal 2024, reports Navy Times, the second consecutive year of significant improvement with DoD efforts to combat the criminal activity in the ranks.

The total number of reported sexual assaults in the Department of the Air Force ticked up about 2% in 2024 while still being lower than the total from 2022, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine, as Pentagon officials say a hiring freeze on federal government civilian employees limits their ability to fill critical sexual assault prevention and response jobs.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $73,410,740 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides provide installation and production support, to include system integration, production and fabrication, in-service engineering, training, logistics engineering, testing, repair, laboratory and test bed management, quality assurance and quality management, frequency spectrum authorization, and technical management for Combat Integration and Identifications Systems and equipment in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-Department of Defense agencies. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (93%); and Rockville, Maryland (7%), and is expected to be completed June 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed; two offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0300).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $172,286,470 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $3,838,238,234. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 30 full rate production ACV medium caliber cannon mission role variants and associated production, fielding and support costs, and spares. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of June 2027. Fiscal 2025 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $172,286,470 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Rite-Solutions Inc., Pawcatuck, Connecticut, is awarded a $34,117,331 cost-plus-fixed fee Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract for engineering and technical support for SSN(X) Combat Systems of the Future. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $243,575,715. Work will performed in Middletown, Rhode Island (50%); Washington, DC (33%); Fairfax, Virginia (3%); Arlington, Virginia (2%); Reston, Virginia (2%); Alexandria, Virginia (1%); Falls Church, Virginia (1%), Fredericksburg, Virginia (1%); Manassas, Virginia (1%); McLean, Virginia (1%); Annapolis, Maryland, (1%); Boston, Massachusetts (1%); Fall River, Massachusetts (1%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1%); and Waterford, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2030. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test & evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract not competitively procured in accordance with 15 U.S. Code 638(r)(4)(b) (issue, without further justification, Phase III awards relating to technology, including sole source awards, to the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer award recipients that developed the technology). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-6209).

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0003), is awarded a delivery order (N5005425F5308) in the amount of $16,997,411 against firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract N5005420D0003. This order shall perform the Phase IV repairs to messing and berthing barge APL-61 to support for the Navy. Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,798,964 (40%); and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,198,447 (60%), will be utilized through the issuance of this delivery order. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N5005420D0003), is awarded a delivery order (N5005425F5311) in the amount of $9,749,765 against firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N5005420D0003. This order shall perform underwater hull preservation and miscellaneous repairs to messing and berthing barge YRBM(L)-28. Work will be performed in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia and is expected to be completed by May 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and management (Navy) funding will be utilized through the issuance of delivery orders. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Nakupuna Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $7,970,268 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-6110) to exercise an option for continued support for the Amphibious Assault and Connectors Program within the Program Executive Office Ships. Work will be performed in Washington, DC, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $868,807 (49%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $480,551 (28%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $407,818 (23%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $407,818 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded a $51,581,652 modification (P00003) to contract W519TC-23-F-0255 for the repair and replacement of equipment, facilities and critical assets damaged and/or destroyed at Radford Army Ammunition Plant during the September 2024 Hurricane Helene flood event. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Range Generation Next LLC, Sterling, Virginia, was awarded a $14,927,684 modification (P00024) to contract W9113M-23-C-0062 for engineering and test services. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 1, 2028. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $14,927,684 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Sciences and Technologies LLC, Berlin, New Jersey (N66001-19-D-0056); Data Intelligence LLC, Marlton, New Jersey (N66001-19-D-0057); Forward Slope Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0058); G2 Software Systems Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0059); Sev1Tech LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (N66001-19-D-0060); and Solute, San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0061), were each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple award modification to previously awarded contracts for command and control (C2) technology and experimentation services. The maximum dollar value for all six contract modifications combined is $87,514,833. Advanced Sciences and Technologies LLC was awarded $14,261,440. Data Intelligence LLC was awarded $9,822,016. Forward Slope Inc. was awarded $16,772,709. G2 Software Systems Inc. was awarded $17,487,276. Sev1Tech LLC was awarded $17,570,546. Solute was awarded $11,600,846. These services will support military C2 net-centric operations by providing research, engineering, development, integration, testing, and implementation of innovative science and technology solutions for information processing, discovery, and presentation. This support extends to Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force operations, including their interface with civilian and non-governmental entities. Place of performance will be determined at task order level. Work is expected to be completed by May 2027. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued and are anticipated to include research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; other procurement; and Navy Working Capital Funds. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded an $81,244,469 hybrid cost-plus-award-fee, and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-4229, a continuation contract (N00024-21-C-4205) to exercise options for the accomplishment of the Planning Yard Support for LPD 17 Amphibious Transport Dock Ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 Amphibious Assault Ships, LSD 41/49 Dock Landing Ships, and LCC 19 Amphibious Command Ship. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (75%), with on-site technical support for CNO availabilities at Norfolk, Virginia (24%); San Diego, California (<1%); and Sasebo, Japan (<1%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2026. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively awarded. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4205, N00024-25-C-4229).