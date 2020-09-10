New Music Series Debuts in So. MD

The Jo Ricks Music Series debuts in Southern Maryland this fall with two weekends of concerts and youth-oriented events at St. George’s Episcopal Church at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane, Valley Lee, MD 20691.

This exciting new series brings acclaimed classical, jazz, blues, and world-music artists who are based in Baltimore , Richmond, Washington, DC, and other nearby cultural centers to St. Mary’s County. Visiting artists will offer a Friday evening performance, and then aligned youth-oriented activities the following day. Complete information is available at www.musicfrompoplarhill.org.

The Jo Ricks Music Series will open at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Friday, September 18, at 7:30 pm with award-winning, jazz-inspired vocalist and composer Rochelle Rice, with the concert, “Coming Home.”



Don’t miss this opportunity to hear Ms. Rice, an award-winning, jazz-inspired vocalist and composer, in concert here in St. Mary’s County with drummer Dante Pope and pianist Janelle Gill. Ms. Rice is a regular solo artist on the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage and at The Music Center at Strathmore, as well as at the best-known DC jazz clubs. She was a featured soloist at the grand opening of the American Museum of African American Culture and History.

Tickets are available here. Tickets are $20 and must be secured by September 15.

Saturday morning Ms. Rice will present “And We Shall March,” an engaging and interactive “informance.” She takes listeners on a journey through the social justice causes, key figures, and the empowering music of one of the most transformative eras of American history, the Civil Rights Movement.

The performance is intended for all ages over 5. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Reservations made here.

This event is presented by Music from Poplar Hill – the Jo Ricks Music Series. All events are small-group gatherings, and safe-practice recommendations by the CDC are followed. Protective masks are required.

The concert is supported by grants from SMECO and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

October 2-3, 2020, the Stern/Andrist Duo will perform. The critically acclaimed classical violinist James Stern and pianist Audrey Andrist are each a Juilliard graduate and nationally respected solo artist. These master musicians have performed at venues such as the Kennedy Center, Chicago’s Ravinia Festival, and the White House.

A key feature of the series is youth-oriented events on Saturdays following the Friday evening concerts. On Saturday, September 19, from 9 to 10:30, Rochelle Rice will present And We Shall March, an interactive program for all ages on songs of the Civil Rights movement. And on Saturday, October 3, from 9am to 4pm, James Stern and Audrey Andrist will offer master classes for talented local young musicians.

More info about these events is available here.

“We’re delighted to add to the cultural offerings in Southern Maryland with Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series,” says the series’ Artistic Director Eliza Garth. “Residents here will be able to enjoy the talents of established artists from nearby cultural centers, right here in our community. And, of course, we welcome concert-goers from the region to visit St. Mary’s County, attend our events and discover the geographical beauty and friendly vibe we offer.”

Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series was created to bring acclaimed classical, jazz, and world-music artists to Southern Maryland for the artists to share their music through affordable live performances and to share their musical knowledge through educational events for children and youth. Music from Poplar Hill: The Jo Ricks Music Series embodies the spirit of Jo Ricks, a member of the Southern Maryland and Washington, DC, communities who had a gift for

bringing people together through music, and was created on the belief that music nourishes the spirit, enriches life, and promotes a sense of community among people.