New Honor Is Music to Educators’ Ears

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 · Leave a Comment

For the second consecutive year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, SMCPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are so proud to support the arts in our schools, and this recognition speaks to the commitment our board and community have for the arts. We are tremendously grateful to the incredible dedication of our amazing educators of the fine and performing arts who bring out the very best of our talented students,” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, superintendent of schools.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.

For more information, call Todd Burroughs, supervisor of instruction for fine arts, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32246.