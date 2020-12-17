New Gate Hours at Pax for the Holidays

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will begin holiday gate hours starting close of business Friday, December 18, 2020. Normal gate operations will resume Monday, January 4, 2021.

NAS Patuxent River:

Gate 1 – Pax River Gate 1 will remain open 24 hours. During the holiday period of December 19 to January 4, Gate 1 will have two inbound lanes open during weekdays. Commercial vehicle inspection services (CVIS) at Gate 1 will maintain normal operations through the holiday period. Gate 1 will resume normal operations Monday, January 4.

Gate 2 – Pax River Gate 2 will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning close of business Friday, December 18 to January 3. Gate 2 will resume normal operations Monday, January. 4.

The Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center will remain open 6:30 am to 2 pm weekdays for normal business during this period, and closed on federal holidays.

Gate 3 – Pax River Gate 3 remains closed.

Webster Field:

Main Gate – Webster Field’s Main Gate will be open and manned as normal through the holiday period of December 18 to January 4.

Back Gate – Webster Field’s Back will remain closed and will resume normal operations January 4.

Navy Recreation Center Solomons:

NRC Solomons will remain open and manned as normal during the holiday period.