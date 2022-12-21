New Edition of TechBook Is Available

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Hot off the press! The Patuxent Partnership reminds that the 2022-23 Technology Resource Book is now available.

The new St. Mary’s County TechBook includes profiles of the more than 200 technology firms and resource partners based in the county Copies are being sent to each organization listed in the directory and to distribution points throughout the county, including the TPP office.

If interested in getting a copy or needing quantities for workforce development purposes, email Katherine Stormont at [email protected].

