Need Help Filling Out Your Census Form?

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is supporting the 2020 Census by offering call-in assistance to the community. Anyone seeking help completing the 2020 Census should call Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057.

According to the US Census website, the census collects demographic information that can affect federal funding, congressional representation, and much more.

For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, click here.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics.

The US Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

According to the US Census Bureau, 62.7% of Maryland households had returned the forms as of May 11, 2020. The national response rate was 58.7%.

