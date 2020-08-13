NAWCAD Virtual Hiring Info Session Aug. 19

navair.navy.mil/nawcad/ screenshot

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) offers challenging and exciting careers with the opportunity to innovate and be on the leading edge of technology advances in defense systems. NAWCAD provides sailors and Marines with capabilities they need to accomplish their mission and return home safely. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize upcoming hiring events.

Virtual information session will be from 2 to 4 pm Wednesday, August 19 (hosted on Microsoft Teams)

Resume submission deadline will be Friday, August 28

Interviews by request will be September 11, 14, and 15

The target audience is Southern Maryland local students and NAWCAD EPA schools.

Note that the resume submission does not guarantee an interview, but the resume will remain in system for future consideration.

Click here for the information session link.

Here is the link for to submit a resume.

