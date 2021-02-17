NAWCAD Seeks Participants for Technology Exercise

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Rapid Prototyping, Experimentation, and Demonstration team is calling for new academia and industry participants in the next Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX)/Test-Ex (ATE) event in May 2021.

NAWCAD is accepting academia and industry participant applications through February 28, 2021. The theme of this year’s ATE is Joint War at Sea, with specific interest in the following technology areas:

Resilient COMMS/Data Networks

Alternative Position Navigation Timing (alt-PNT)

UAV Technologies

Sense and Avoid

Communications

Autonomous Operations

Autonomous Tools

This event offers academia and industry partners unique Navy assets only available through partnership with the Department of Defense. This includes a holistic Live, Virtual, Constructive environment to conduct testing, experimentation, and demonstration. The main ATE event will take place in Lexington Park, MD, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and its Webster Outlying Field from May 10 through May 21, 2021.

The NAWCAD ATE-21 allows for collaboration of industry, academia, and government research and development organizations and provides an environment for warfighters to assess the potential military utility of innovations before decisions are required on investment priorities. In short, ATE is a forum for rapid prototyping, risk-mitigation early in the development cycle, and introduction of advanced capability to the warfighter.

Those wishing to participate should submit an application here.

Applications for participation in NAWCAD’s ATE for May 2021 will be accepted until February 28. E-invitations to participate in the experiment are anticipated for release via e-mail no later than March 27, 2021. Responses to invitations are due no later than April 10, 2021.