NAWCAD Industry Day: Oct. 12

The Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD again open the NAWCAD Industry Day to the public, Oct 12, 8:30 – 11:30 am, at the SMART Building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus.

AGENDA (Schedule subject to change.)

NOTE: Sign-ups for meet-ups with group leads will open on Monday, Oct 3rd.

When you register, please indicate the groups you would like to meet with so we may gauge interest.

8:30-8:40am Welcome & Introductions

Ms. Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership

Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

Audience Polling

Mr. Rick Tarr, Director, NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office; Director, SOMD Tech Bridge

8:40-9:10am NAWCAD Leadership Kick-Off

RDML John Dougherty, Commander, NAWCAD





9:10-9:40am Sources Sought Guide Updates

Ms. Kristen Ferro, NAWCAD Procurement Group Branch Head/PCO

11:45am-12pm Q&A / Closing

Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

9:40-9:50am Break

GROUP LEADS PRESENTATIONS

9:50-10:05am Air Systems Group

Mr. William Reardon, SSTM, Executive Director, Air Systems Group

10:05-10:20am Mission Systems Group

Mr. Steve Wamsley, Chief of Staff, Mission Systems Group

10:20-10:35am Digital Analytics Infrastructure Technology Advancement (DAITA) Group

Mr. John Kriz, SSTM, Deputy Director, DAITA Group

Mr. Chris Beard, DAITA Group Acquisition Manager, NAWCAD

10:35-10:50am Systems Acquisition Group (SAG)

CAPT Daniel Fucito, Military Director, SAG

10:50-11:05am Webster Outlying Field (WOLF)

Mr. Christian Utara, SSTM, Executive Director, NAWCAD WOLF

11:05-11:20am Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL)

CAPT Elizabeth Somerville, Commodore, NTWL

11:20-11:30am Q&A / Closing

Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

11:30-11:45am Break

11:45-11:55am Session I: Meet-up with Group leads

11:55am-12:00pm (transition)

12:00-12:10pm Session II: Meet-Up with Group Leads

12:10-12:15pm (transition)

12:15-12:25pm Session III: Meet Up with Group Leads

12:25-12:30pm (transition)

12:30-12:40pm Session IV: Meet-Up with Group Leads

12:40-12:45pm (transition)

12:45-12:55pm Session V: Meet-Up with Group Leads

REGISTRATION

Registration is free to all attendees. Register here.

Long form of reg link: https://paxpartnership.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=340&

We respectfully ask that each company limit participation to 3 attendees so that we can accommodate everyone interested in attending.

NOTE: REGISTRATION DOES NOT REQUIRE TPP MEMBERSHIP; however, our system does require a profile for event registration.

**If you have an issue registering, please email Jen Brown.

CONTINUOUS LEARNING

Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to 4 CL points.

Points must be manually logged into eDACM: https://www.atrrs.army.mil/channels/navyedacm/Login/Logout.aspx