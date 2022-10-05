October 5, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

Free Civil Legal Help at Lex Park Library -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Telehealth Booth Opens at Lex Park Library -

Monday, August 29, 2022

Black Civil War Soldiers Exhibit Makes Stop in Lex Park -

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Time for ‘The Big Conversation’ -

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

NAWCAD Industry Day: Oct. 12

Posted by on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

The Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD again open the NAWCAD Industry Day to the public,  Oct 12, 8:30 – 11:30 am, at the SMART Building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus.

AGENDA  (Schedule subject to change.)
NOTE: Sign-ups for meet-ups with group leads will open on Monday, Oct 3rd.
When you register, please indicate the groups you would like to meet with so we may gauge interest.

8:30-8:40am                       Welcome & Introductions
                                           Ms. Bonnie Green, Executive Director, The Patuxent Partnership
                                           Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

                                         Audience Polling
                                          Mr. Rick Tarr, Director, NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office; Director,  SOMD Tech Bridge 

8:40-9:10am                 NAWCAD Leadership Kick-Off
                                         RDML John Dougherty, Commander, NAWCAD
                                         

9:10-9:40am               Sources Sought Guide Updates
Ms. Kristen Ferro, NAWCAD Procurement Group Branch Head/PCO

11:45am-12pm              Q&A / Closing
                                        Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

9:40-9:50am                     Break

                                       GROUP LEADS PRESENTATIONS

9:50-10:05am                  Air Systems Group
                                       Mr. William Reardon, SSTM, Executive Director, Air Systems Group

10:05-10:20am                Mission Systems Group
                                        Mr. Steve Wamsley, Chief of Staff, Mission Systems Group

10:20-10:35am                Digital Analytics Infrastructure Technology Advancement (DAITA) Group
                                          Mr. John Kriz, SSTM, Deputy Director, DAITA Group
                                          Mr. Chris Beard, DAITA Group Acquisition Manager, NAWCAD

10:35-10:50am                Systems Acquisition Group (SAG)
                                         CAPT Daniel Fucito, Military Director, SAG

10:50-11:05am                Webster Outlying Field (WOLF)
                                          Mr. Christian Utara, SSTM, Executive Director, NAWCAD WOLF

11:05-11:20am                Naval Test Wing Atlantic (NTWL)
                                         CAPT Elizabeth Somerville, Commodore, NTWL

11:20-11:30am                Q&A / Closing
                                        Mr. Jeff Guarnero, Head, NAWCAD Procurement Group/CCO

11:30-11:45am                Break

11:45-11:55am              Session I: Meet-up with Group leads
11:55am-12:00pm         (transition)
12:00-12:10pm             Session II: Meet-Up with Group Leads
12:10-12:15pm               (transition)
12:15-12:25pm               Session III: Meet Up with Group Leads
12:25-12:30pm               (transition)
12:30-12:40pm               Session IV: Meet-Up with Group Leads
12:40-12:45pm               (transition)
12:45-12:55pm                Session V: Meet-Up with Group Leads

REGISTRATION
Registration is free to all attendees. Register here.
Long form of reg link: https://paxpartnership.app.neoncrm.com/eventReg.jsp?event=340&
We respectfully ask that each company limit participation to 3 attendees so that we can accommodate everyone interested in attending.

NOTE: REGISTRATION DOES NOT REQUIRE TPP MEMBERSHIP; however, our system does require a profile for event registration.

**If you have an issue registering, please email Jen Brown.

 

CONTINUOUS LEARNING
Acquisition workforce attendees can earn up to 4 CL points.
Points must be manually logged into eDACM: https://www.atrrs.army.mil/channels/navyedacm/Login/Logout.aspx

 

 

 

Filed under Leader Exclusives · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment