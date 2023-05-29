May 29, 2023

NAWCAD Hiring Event on June 14

A reminder from The Patuxent Partnership to save the date for the NAWCAD Exhibit & Journey-Level Hiring Event on June 14.

NAWCAD has more than 100 positions to fill in several fields. See the graphic below for a list.

The event will be held from noon to 5pm Wednesday, June 14, at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building 3 at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Pre-register here. Be sure to upload your resume and transcripts to complete registration.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

