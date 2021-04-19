Navy to Give Update on PFAS Site Inspection

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, April 19, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Residents and other interested parties in the vicinity of Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field are invited to attend a virtual Restoration Advisory Board meeting for an update on the US Navy’s site inspection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from 6 to 7 pm April 28, 2021.

The Navy has developed a protective policy to assess certain PFAS on and in the vicinity of installations which have known or potential releases of these compounds into the environment; these are compounds frequently found in fire-fighting foam, or aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), and various industrial and consumer products.

The meeting format will include a brief on the site inspection results and a question-and-answer session with representatives from the Navy, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the Maryland Department of Environment.

The public can join the live virtual meeting by clicking the hyperlink Microsoft Teams Virtual RAB Meeting-PFAS Update.

For additional information regarding the meeting, including the site inspecting brief, visit the public website at https://go.usa.gov/xnBga and www.secnav.navy.mil/eie/pages/pfc-pfas.aspx.